Web Design Company, Huemor, Shares Tips for Creating a Converting B2B Website

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Developing a successful business-to-business (B2B) website can be a challenge for many companies, especially when facing off against a crowded online market and conflicting "how-to" tactics across business resource platforms. Making sure users perform the way you want is key to running a successful B2B website. Huemor, a web design company , shares some essential tips for creating a converting B2B website, so your business doesn't get lost in the World Wide Web.

Use effective messaging: Many B2B companies make the mistake of focusing on the features of their products and services rather than what their products and services can do to benefit their customers. Effective marketing content on your website means selling your product through concise, simple, benefit-focused messaging that is free of problematic industry jargon. You're trying to grab a user's attention with creative snippets of content, not burden them with blocks of text.

Build your website from a user's POV: Many online users say that an easily navigable website is even more critical than a visually appealing one, and for good reason. If users can't find their way around your website, they'll drop off, causing you to lose potential customers and sales. Your website should be cultivated to the user; i.e., to your businesses target customers. Consider what your users want to see on your website, which kinds of content they appreciate, and which products or services would benefit them. Using that information to build an accessible domain that increases your conversion rate gives users an amazing online experience.

Understand how to best use CTAs: Calls to Action tend to lead users off the homepage and drive them to another location on your site, encouraging them to complete a form, request a quote, or perform another type of action. CTAs are very effective when properly utilized and keeping them simple, visible, and limited in number will boost your click-through rates. It is important to understand which type of CTA works best for your brand and to make sure that they have a clear purpose and are placed in highly visible parts of your site.

Increasing your B2B website's conversion rate may seem like a challenge, but with some aid from the tips above and a helping hand from website professionals like those at Huemor, your website's leads can grow substantially.

About Huemor: Huemor, a web development company in New York , helps ecommerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create best-in-class website experiences to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

