NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lounge Lizard is globally recognized as a top Web Design Company within the web design and development industry. Lounge Lizard's brandtenders are creative, tech-savvy, and passionate in developing innovative strategies that drive conversion for both startup and established clients of all industries, making them the "best of breed since 1998."

In business you often face risk-reward scenarios. Is the potential risk worth the possible reward? When it comes to SEO that situation happens when people decide to use what are known as "black-hat" or "gray-hat" techniques to earn better rankings quickly. For situations like these, you need to set aside the morality or ethics and focus on the reality; a Google penalty is simply not worth the reward because any penalty will easily wipe out all your gains while leaving you in a deep SEO hole that takes a while to climb out of. Today NY based web design company, Lounge Lizard, shares 7 SEO Tactics everyone should avoid.

Keyword stuffing. There are a few types of keyword stuffing and all of them are bad ideas. You can overuse keywords in content, produce similar content on topics using variable keywords each time, adding keywords to places on pages they shouldn't be, block listing city names for better local rankings, or anything along those lines. Google's algorithms are very good at noticing repetitive words that grammatically don't make sense. Negative SEO attacks. A negative SEO attack is where you target a competitor in a way that will lower their rankings or possibly get them penalized. It would be like slipping a product into someone's pocket at a store without them knowing then waiting for the alarm sensor to activate when they leave. There are quite a few things that fall into this category such as buying paid links for a competitor (see below), pointing low quality or spam links at their website, driving traffic to a site using a DDOS attack to try and crash the site, or trying to attack them with malware. Remember, crime doesn't pay. Paid links. Google has specific guidelines under 'Link schemes' about buying links to increase your page rank. Bing has similar guidelines. If you violate their guidelines you can have all your rankings removed as well as face a penalty. Private network authority builds. When a domain expires, and nobody opts to renew it, they can be claimed by anyone. In some cases, people have purchase domains which have existing above average domain authority and then link back to the primary site to help increase authority on the primary site. However, this is something that is easy to detect these days unless a lot of precautions are taken. Using doorway pages. A doorway page is in essence a fake page. The creation of the page is purely for search engine crawlers in an effort to increase rankings without providing value to visitors and is considered an unethical practice. Using cloaked pages. A cloaked page is a variation of a doorway page. In this case the search engine crawler sees one page while users see another. Often this is done to obtain higher rankings from the keyword infused page while then providing a different type of content to users that might be different from the keywords or just a hard sales push. Invisible text. This is a technique where you use a white background (for example) and then white text to add keywords that a search engine crawler will see but is not visible to most users. Much like these other techniques, it is frowned upon as it is an attempt to manipulate rankings without providing value and a good user experience for users.

Lounge Lizard is an award-winning, high-end design boutique specializing in website and mobile app development, UX/UI, branding, and marketing. Lounge Lizard excels in creating the ultimate brand strategy, fully loaded with expertly crafted visuals that work together to increase sales and effectively communicate a client's unique personality.

Media Contact: Ken Braun, Lounge Lizard, 631-581-1000, ken.braun@loungelizard.com

SOURCE Lounge Lizard

Related Links

https://www.loungelizard.com

