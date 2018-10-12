NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lounge Lizard is globally recognized as a top Web Design Company within the web design and development industry. Lounge Lizard's brand tenders are creative, tech-savvy, and passionate in developing innovative strategies that drive conversion for both startup and established clients of all industries, making them the "best of breed since 1998."

Testing has and always should be an essential aspect of providing an effective user experience. You simply cannot rely on what something thinks would or should work the best; you need to validate ideas and hypothesis so that you better understand the "why" behind each decision a customer makes. That purpose then lends understanding or context to your data which removes any personal bias. UX is all about the customer, therefore removing assumptions and personal bias during decision making is paramount which is why testing should be an integral part of design. Today NY based web design company, Lounge Lizard, shares an Effective 7-Step UX Testing Plan.

Start with the purpose. It all starts with a question; what are we testing for? You can't just test for "user experience". Ask the following questions to help guide the specific purpose of the test: What is the motivation for this test? Which customer profile is this test based on? What is the definition of a success such as a particular key performance indicator you want to reach? In some cases testing is very straight forward as you test location of CTA buttons but in other cases you need to have clear guidance as to what you are trying to test before you can effectively get started. Create a benchmark. Define the tools being used for data gathering and review. Once you have reviewed data there is an existing benchmark for what you will be testing. For example, if your goal is to increase time on page and the data shows that people land on page X and leave after an average of 20 seconds you have your initial benchmark of 20 seconds. Now the goal is to see what can be changed to increase the time on page from the initial benchmark. Write a testing plan. A plan should be written out, that involves basic steps with a clear focus or goal. Start with the basic premise that all testing participants know nothing about your business or products. Provide some basic background information at the start of testing to get them up to speed on expectations before asking questions or providing tasks to complete so they are better prepared to be "customers". It is important to remember that testers are pretending to be a customer, so you need to provide some level of background information and motivation for them to work with otherwise your resulting data will be subpar. For example, if you tell them that they are a 20-something college student looking for the best deal for plane tickets and hotel accommodations to go to a music festival it adds context compared to what that person (who could be a 40-something single-dad) might consider 'the best deal'. Use small groups and multiple tests. An ideal number of testers is 10. The group is big enough to provide useful data but not too big to unmanageable. When using groups this size it is best to run numerous tests with testing broken up by platform as well as customer profile. By breaking things out in this manner the data will be more focused and useful. Quantitative data is superior to qualitative. While qualitative data is valuable, the focus of testing should be on the quantitative data you receive. As useful as emotional data is, it is directly related to a personal experience which does not provide much value as a whole. Specific questions should be asked that have simple yes or no answers. Avoid questions that ask people how they feel or what they like. By focusing on quantitative data, you reduce the total number of variables which allows better comparisons between tests. Do not use leading questions. One of the easiest ways to create biased results is by leading testers to a specific answer, even if it is unintentional. Subconsciously most people look to mimic others which can result in people attempting to answer a question in a way the person asking wants to hear. By using leading questions, you can corrupt the results of the test. For example, if you ask, "What do you like about this site?" you are leading them into providing a specific answer which showcases a positive aspect. Questions should instead be open-ended or simpler such as, "Could you find the navigation menu in under 3 seconds?". Review data and implement changes. The final part of the process involves carefully reviewing all of your data, curating it, and then devising a plan for changes that should be implemented. Review your benchmarks, find the areas for greatest improvement, chart short and long-term solutions, and then start the implementation process.

