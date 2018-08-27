NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lounge Lizard is globally recognized as a top web design company within the web design and development industry. Lounge Lizard's brandtenders are creative, tech-savvy, and passionate in developing innovative strategies that drive conversion for both startup and established clients of all industries, making them the "best of breed since 1998."

Today NY based web design company, Lounge Lizard, talks about the 6 Most Common Design Mistakes.

Making assumptions. A huge design mistake to make is to assume that you know what a user will want because you are a user as well as a designer. Those are personal feelings and they should not come into play during the design process. Decisions should be made based on research and testing so that they are informed and verified decisions. Not involving users. When you are creating a new product from scratch or redesigning something, the first place to always start is with existing users. Users know what they like and don't like, what they want, and what they need. Many times, a bad design can be directly related to not seeking input from users. Reinventing the wheel. While creating something new that has never been done before is exhilarating from a design standpoint, it is not a very practical idea. Something that is familiar requires less effort from users when it comes to understanding and interactions. In today's world where attention spans are short and free time is shorter, expecting users to learn how to use something completely new is setting yourself up for failure. Falling in love with a design. It happens; you create something and it becomes your baby. However, when this happens, that attachment is detrimental to the overall design process which needs to be focused on meeting the customers needs regardless of how much you might love a feature or aspect of the design. Confirmation bias can set it which then shades the decision-making process. Additionally, when this happens critiques can be taken more personally than they should. Including too many features. The more features you provide equals more value for the users, right? While that concept sounds good, in practicality it is flawed because excessive features take away from the primary purpose. Always focus on the core value of the design and ensuring that it is met. If something isn't working towards that value, then it isn't necessary. Skipping testing. Testing is one of the most important steps in the design process. Regardless of if you are creating a web page, web application, or mobile app; testing is crucial to success. Testing uncovers flaws, gaps in design, understanding usability issues and finding areas that can be improved. Additionally, a product that launches with numerous problems reflects badly on your brand.

