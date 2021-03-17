Web Design Company Offers Free Services to One Lucky Nonprofit

PHOENIX, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona-based web design company Hammersmith Support is seeking one lucky nonprofit to be their pro bono client of 2021.

Each year, the female owned business selects one nonprofit organization and provides web maintenance services for free for the entire year. During this time, they can get their website updated not only on the "inside," but also able to make content changes and add infrastructure that benefits the users as well as the organization in so many ways.

Hammersmith Support Owner Heather Locke - Photo by Karianne Munstedt

"We know that for many businesses, especially non-profits, the pandemic has been devastating," says Heather Locke, owner of Hammersmith Support. "Our company has been fortunate to continue through the pandemic and we would like to give back to an organization that has continued to provide for those in need. We are excited to share our skills and services with a non-profit that has been particularly impacted by COVID."

The newest pro bono client will receive one year maintenance which will include site backups and live staging copy maintained, security scans and malware prevention, site optimization, full site test each month, submission to Google Search Console, two hours of content updates monthly including adding or updating donation forms, update images, blog posts, news articles, landing pages, visual updates, etc.

This project is aimed at those doing the most for our community – nonprofit organizations. Any charitable organization that is an approved 501c3 and has an existing WordPress website is eligible.

Nonprofit organizations can apply by Sunday, March 28th and the winning client will be selected the week of March 29th, 2021.

For more information or to apply, visit https://hammersmithsupport.com/2021/02/hammersmith-support-gives-back-be-our-next-nonprofit-pro-bono-client

Hammersmith Support is a certified woman-owned technology company located in Phoenix, Arizona. They specialize in design, development, maintenance, and hosting of custom designed WordPress websites. www.hammersmithsupport.com

