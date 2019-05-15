NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A website redesign is a very personal, lengthy project for a business, which is why it's important to find the right partner to accompany you throughout the redesign process. With thousands of developers and design firms out there, how do you find out who can fulfill your needs and who can exceed your expectations? Web design New York agency, Huemor, discusses how to find the right redesign partner below.

Three ways to evaluate your potential redesign partner

In order to find the ideal website redesign partner, there are 3 important factors that come into play at the start of your search: Personality, expertise, and humility.

Personality: You're going to be working with this person or company throughout the entire project, which is why it's important that their values align with yours, otherwise disagreements and complaints loom in your project's future. Trust your intuition and pay attention to how potential partners treat you, how they behave in the office, and evaluate their overall outlook on the redesign project before making a decision. Expertise: While there are some big, fancy firms that lure you into their office with shiny offers and good reputations, be aware that they may not be the best fit for your business. Your ideal redesign partner should have experience developing websites in your field; this shows they understand the industry and can reflect your business's purpose and brand effectively in your website redesign. Humility: Your goal for this project is getting the best possible end-result: a high-functioning, visually pleasing website fit for your business, brand, and strategy. If a potential partner focuses heavily on their own accomplishments and boasts regarding prior work, they're not the right partner for you. An ideal partner puts your needs first as the customer and understands that humility is a virtue.

The next step in finding an ideal partner is based on your business' characteristics. What kind of resources do you have for this project? What's your company size? All this information plays into what kind of partner works best for your needs. Below are some redesign partner suggestions based on company size and revenue:

Start-ups with less than $1 million in revenue: A freelancer would be the best fit for your tight pockets and small staff. Small businesses with $2 -10 million in revenue: Deal with a small agency instead of a freelancer for improved project management. Small-Medium business with $10 -50 million in revenue: A small-medium sized agency, like Huemor, is your best bet for a redesign project. Your website needs more care and effort than a smaller business, which comes with more sophisticated processes and design initiatives. Mid-market business above $50 million in revenue: Any size agency is a good fit as long as they have the expertise in design, strategy, and development to make your website design dreams a reality.

With all of this being said, the best way to search for your perfect partner is to scope out who has been a perfect redesign partner to your close contacts. Listen to word of mouth and talk to past customers for real reviews of partner service, employees, and end results.

