Web Design New York Agency, Huemor, Shares the Ultimate Website Design Checklist

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Website design is much like constructing a building – a plan is required, as well as time, effort, and resources. If you enjoy using checklists to make sure you're not forgetting a step or task, you're in luck! Huemor, a web design New York agency, has created this checklist of commonly forgotten web design steps, because preventing a problem is much easier to handle than fixing one.

Proofread. Website copy is essential in establishing your brand as a reputable and trustworthy leader in your industry. Even if every other aspect of your brand's website is flawless, misspelled words and grammar mistakes can cause visitors to perceive your brand as unprofessional or sloppy. Be sure to have others on your team thoroughly proofread before launch, as well.

Favicon. Sure, not having an icon next to your brand's website isn't the end of the world, but it does help to reinforce your brand's logo to visitors, appearing when users bookmark your website, or create shortcuts on their phone or desktop. A small tag that's placed in the header, favicons add a touch of brand identity to every page visited on your website.

Page Titles. Empty or misleading webpage titles do a lot more damage than they appear to, and can even affect SEO in drastic ways. Page titles are essential for web crawlers and inform viewers about the content they're viewing, as well as appear in their taskbar when minimizing or re-opening browser windows.

Broken Links. Avoid the 404 mess when users try to visit a broken link by testing links before your website goes live. Make sure all links point to the correct directories and that an extra piece of code or character doesn't sneak in, giving users the same error as a broken link. Some mistakes can sneak through the cracks, so make it easy for users to report a missing page or broken link quickly and easily to avoid a decline in traffic or page ranking.

Submit to Search Engines. Even though Bing has a smaller market share than Google, make sure users can find your brand's website regardless of their preferred search engine. If you're looking to establish a global presence for your brand, it's important that you submit your website to international search engines, such as Baidu and Yandex.

About Huemor: Website Design Agency Huemor, helps e-commerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create a best-in-class website experience to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

