Web Design vs Web Development Experts, Huemor, Shares Four Tips for Increasing Customer Retention

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Returning customers spend more than new and one-off customers. If someone who bought from you buys a second time, you can usually count on them to buy a third. This is important: repeat customers become more valuable over their lifetime.

But how do you get repeat customers? It's all about customer retention. Read this short guide to learn four tips for increasing customer retention from Web design vs web development experts Huemor.

Create offers for returning customers. Don't just advertise "new customer" discounts; returning customer promotions can be even more lucrative. This could mean a seasonal discount, a special comeback offer, or a sale event for returning customers. Your repeat customers are the bulk of your earnings: every once in a while, make them feel valued. Reward loyal customers with a brand VIP program, so they know you care about their business and are keen on rewarding them for staying with you. Setting up an email marketing system paired with a personalized account page will not only give you valuable data about the customer, but also give them a series of perks for signing up to be a VIP member. Some ideas for what to include are birthday discounts, exclusive first-looks at new products, and early-bird discounts. Make product suggestions more accurate by keeping track of purchase and browsing data. Your search recommendations should become more targeted for customers who have made multiple purchases and frequent your site. This will make repeat customers more likely to make additional purchases, as you're tailoring their browsing experience to their tastes and preferences. Ask for honest customer feedback if your customers are showing signs of indifference. Inquire about what you could have done better or their reason for fading away from your brand. Surveys, user tests, and even emails can be valid points of contact for these customers and may just lead them back to your brand as you show you truly care about what they think. Showing change after complaints is key, otherwise it makes customers feel like they're shouting into a void.

Retaining customers is often overlooked by small ecommerce businesses, but it's the customers you keep that make your business successful. Following these suggestions above, you'll begin seeing your customer base grow instead of stagnating.

