Web Development Company in NYC, Huemor, Shares Tips for Designing the Perfect Ecommerce Product Page

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Any ecommerce business owner knows that their product pages have to drive conversions in order to run a successful store. But knowing exactly how to design and develop that perfect product page is a challenge in and of itself. Web development company in NYC , Huemor, shares 4 tips for designing the perfect ecommerce product page.

It's all about the visuals: The first step to designing the perfect product page is perfecting how people see your products. High-resolution product images in a real-life setting gives customers an idea of what your product looks like, how to use it, and what they can expect from it. Visitors should be able to zoom into the fabric to see stitches and material patterns clear as day, trapping them into a visual foray that will hold their attention on your product page. Video can be even more powerful than still images. A striking arrangement: People don't read---they scan. You should arrange your page's layout so that the most essential elements fall within an F shape on the page. It's common convention to put images on the left side and text on the right, but you should test several variations before you commit to one. More importantly, don't neglect the padding and white space between elements on your page---white space reduces the amount of information people need to process, which means they have more energy to investigate your products. Words matter: Product descriptions are often overlooked, but they're just as important as your visuals. You should experiment with the tone and feel of the description---even if you think a fun or witty description will convert better, it's possible that a more utilitarian description will. Always be testing. Engaging features: Automating the customer experience not only saves you time, but it can also make you more money. Personalized item recommendations, behavior-based pop-ups, or even small animations on links and text can go a long way towards creating a more engaging, friendly experience on your store. Just be sure that these animations add to the customer experience instead of distracting from your products. Animations are feedback, not the main feature.

Cultivating the perfect product page is a science, but equipped with the tips above, your products will finally get the spotlight they need to shine and rake in those sales.

About Huemor: Web Design and Development Agency Huemor , helps ecommerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create a best-in-class website experience to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

SOURCE Huemor