Web Development Company NYC, Huemor, Discusses the Top WordPress Plugins Your Site Should Have

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of WordPress plugins to add to your website, it's important to know which plugins will enhance your site's functionality and bring it to the next level. Website plugins are offered for everything from SEO to site security, but there are only a few superstar plugins that will exceed your expectations and make your WordPress site successful. In order to help you find the best stand-out add-on for your site, Huemor, a Web Development Company in NYC , has compiled a list of the 5 most essential WordPress plugins your site should have. Check them out below.

Yoast SEO: SEO is crucial for a website's success, and there's no better WordPress plugin to optimize your SEO than Yoast SEO. Accessible directly on your WordPress dashboard, Yoast will let you know how tailored content pieces are for SEO based on keyword frequency and readability. Plus, it gives some great SEO recommendations for any content that's not up to par. Monster Insights: Google Analytics is a valuable tool for understanding who your website's audience is and where they're coming from. Monster Insights incorporates Google Analytics into your WordPress dashboard. It's 100% free and allows you to continuously monitor various essential statistics regarding your website. Wordfence Security: Keeping your website safe and secure is an essential piece of being a website owner. Wordfence security is a crucial security plugin that protects your site against hackers, with features like firewall protection, malware scanning, and login security. Having a protected website will keep malware and malicious users at bay, keeping your data and hard work safe. Woocommerce: Are you selling products on your website? If yes, then Woocommerce is the best plugin for your ecommerce site. Woocommerce creates a seamless checkout experience for your customers, equipped with the ability to offer various shipping and payment options based on your business decisions. Jetpack: If you're going to install any plugin from this list, it should be the all-in-one tool, Jetpack. With several essential features for any WordPress site, it covers website security, performance, image optimization, traffic growth, and even more after that. Jetpack truly takes your website to the next level.

Installing these plugins on your WordPress website is sure to bring your website to the next level, helping to improve its functionality, website analytics, security, and more.

About Huemor: Web Design and Development Agency, Huemor, helps ecommerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create best-in-class website experiences to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

