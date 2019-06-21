Web Development Company NYC, Huemor, Lists and Explains the Elements of an Effective Website

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three out of four brands are unhappy with their website redesign. With so many considerations going into a website redesign such as performance, time, business goals, cost, and functionality, recreating your site with the purpose of creating an effective website can be daunting. Huemor, a Web Development Company in NYC has put together the following list of elements present in effective websites, giving you and your brand insights on what is and isn't working before you proceed with a redesign.

Messaging. Visually altering your website isn't likely to increase conversions or traffic if your brand's messaging remains confusing or inconsistent. Keep in mind what your brand does, who your brand's target market is, and the benefits your brand gives customers. At a glance, your website should answer these questions in a concise, clear manor, informing potential customers without all the fluff.

Structure. A building's structure holds everything in place, the structure of an effective website does the same. Your website's home page should tell users what your brand does and how your brand stands out from the competition, with an easy to navigate layout. Messaging should be designed to convert visitors into potential customers, so before moving forward with a website redesign, be sure to check the structure of your website.

Identity/ Design. A well-designed website does more than turn heads; an effective website combines aesthetics with brand identity and functionality. Your website represents the identity of your brand, so if your site is disorganized, confusing, and difficult to use, potential customers could infer that your brand shares the same negative characteristics as well.

Funnels. A funnel visually depicts the steps needed to turn a visitor into a customer. Funnels use strategic messaging and customer touchpoints, centered around conversion. A typical funnel starts with a visit to your website, becoming narrower throughout the buying process until the purchase is complete. If conversions are down, take a look at your funnel and find where the issue is since they provide you with the ability to pinpoint any issues you have along the way.

Ensure that your website is using all of the elements simultaneously to create a positive customer experience and help your company's conversion rates increase.

