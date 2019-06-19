Web Development New York Agency, Huemor, Reviews Two Ecommerce Pages and Discusses What They've Found

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a customer, think about how important the design of an ecommerce website is. If it's difficult to find what you're looking for, navigating the store's website is cumbersome, or an unprofessional design has you questioning the merchant's trustworthiness and caused you to click away, you experienced a poorly designed or maintained site. Huemor, a web development New York agency, has created the following list with tips to help spark inspiration for your brand's website and become aware of some common mistakes which can be avoided.

Nancy Gonzalez

Nancy Gonzalez is a fashion brand, focusing on handbags and accessories. Right from the start, you are drawn in by the colorful featured products on the home page and presented with a slideshow, featuring transitions that keep your attention.

What We Like: The center-align design is pleasing to the eye and keeps the website organized with a clean, unobtrusive layout. The imagery keeps you clicking and wanting to see more of the brand's offerings, which is essential in increasing conversions and engagements.

What We'd Change: The color hierarchy on this brand's site could confuse users, who would not be able to tell when browsing which text to place importance on—but luckily, adding a color hierarchy is a simple fix. The brand's "about" page was also a bit text-heavy, making it difficult for users to understand the brand's story and voice and hold viewers' attention, likely causing a decline in engagement.

Ashley Furniture

Ashley Furniture is a B2C furniture brand that sells furniture, mattresses, and home décor.

What We Like: The brand's use of dropdown menus is well-done and searching through the pages to find what you are looking for is not an issue. Additionally, their "Shop By" page is extremely helpful for those who are unsure of exactly what they want, giving you the ability to search by style, set, or color, versus specific individual pieces of furniture.

What We'd Change: The typography and white space in the navigation and across the website don't highlight important content. This means users are more likely to be unsure of where they need to go, which we suspect hurts their bottom line.

While none of the websites Huemor reviewed had significant issues, even small UX issues in a product page can, and probably will, cause user frustration and end in an abandoned shopping cart. To avoid issues, ensure that the design of the site is reviewed and the functionality of the site is tested prior to launch.

About Huemor: Website Development Company in NYC, Huemor, helps ecommerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create a best-in-class website experience to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

SOURCE Huemor