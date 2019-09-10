Web Development New York Agency, Huemor, Shares 5 Must-Have Pages for Your Ecommerce Website

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designing an ecommerce website can be intimidating. When you look at all of the polished websites across the web, creating one that's up to par with the competition can feel like too high hurdle. To highlight the few key ingredients that go into making a successful website, web development agency , Huemor, shares 5 must-have pages for your ecommerce site.

Homepage: First impressions matter—and nothing makes a good first experience like a homepage. Your homepage should make what you sell and who it's for immediately clear. After that, you want to get people off the homepage and on to a product or category page so they can actually shop. Product Page: The star of the show. If your product page doesn't make a convincing case for why your product is a good fit, you won't sell. Clear photos, videos, customer reviews, and easy-to-read descriptions go a long way towards selling your merchandise. Your call to action (CTA) is important, too: make it unambiguous and visually salient. Experiment with different CTAs and track how well they convert. Checkout and Guest Checkout: Unappealing checkout pages plague online stores. Your checkout page could be easy to use, not ask for unnecessary details, and be obviously secure. Include a guest check-out option to reduce hurdles for first-time purchasers to complete their order. (You can always prompt them to make an account later!) Category Pages: Cultivating category pages that highlight specific products and product groups can convert more visitors into customers by placing different versions of the items they are searching for all in one place. Product pages are there to promote and to sell but making them visually engaging and convincing will bring better results from your targeted traffic.

The home page, product page, cart view, checkout, and category page are essential for any thriving ecommerce website. But they're not the only pages you should have: don't neglect your about page, contact page, or blog posts where you talk about your products or customer!

About Huemor: Website Development Company in NYC Huemor , helps ecommerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create a best-in-class website experience to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

SOURCE Huemor

Related Links

https://huemor.rocks/

