Web Hosting Services Market size is set to grow by USD 87.14 billion from 2023-2027, growth of E-commerce industry boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global web hosting services market size is estimated to grow by USD 87.14 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.13% during the forecast period. The e-commerce industry's growth is driven by mobile devices, cost-effective data plans, and internet penetration. Keywords: infrastructure, security, technical support, company/customer data, network protection, small businesses, payments, website hosting, modern technologies (AI, IIoT, Cloud, AR & VR), virus attacks, firewall technology, automated messages, hosting types (shared, colocation, dedicated), enterprises, individuals, organizations, startups, internet, cloud-based solutions, public/private/hybrid cloud, intranet websites, e-commerce businesses, mobile applications. Web hosting services cater to the infrastructure needs of e-commerce businesses and individuals, ensuring secure data, technical support, and advanced technologies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Web Hosting Services Market 2023-2027

Web Hosting Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 87.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Equinix Inc., GoDaddy Inc., GreenGeeks LLC., Hetzner Online GmbH, Liquid Web LLC, Newfold Digital Inc., Ocom B.V., OVH Groupe SA, Phoenix Web Development, Rackspace Technology Inc., Shinjiru Technology Sdn Bhd, SiteGround Hosting Ltd., Techfly Solutions, United Internet AG, WPEngine Inc., INMOTION HOSTING Inc., and Hostinger International Ltd.

Segment Overview

This web hosting services market report extensively covers market segmentation by Service (Shared hosting, Dedicated hosting, VPS hosting, Website builder) Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Market segmentation by Service

The Web Hosting Services Market encompasses various hosting solutions, including shared, colocation, and dedicated hosting, catering to the needs of individuals, small businesses, startups, organizations, and enterprises. Infrastructure in this market refers to technologically advanced, secure solutions that ensure the protection of company and customer data. Security measures include firewall technology, network protection, and AI-driven threat detection to safeguard against virus attacks. Technical support is a crucial aspect, providing assistance with payments, website hosting, and modern technologies such as Cloud, AI, IIoT, AR & VR. Shared hosting offers cost-effectiveness through distributed operating costs, while private and hybrid cloud solutions cater to the unique requirements of larger entities. Intranet websites and e-commerce businesses benefit from cloud-based solutions, with public and private cloud offerings ensuring scalability and customization. Regardless of the hosting type, companies prioritize security, reliability, and customer service, with automated messages and 24/7 technical support ensuring seamless operations. Infrastructure, security, and technical support are essential components of the web hosting services market, enabling businesses and individuals to effectively manage and grow their online presence.

Geography Overview

The Web Hosting Services Market in North America is experiencing significant growth, driven by the proliferation of enterprises, organizations, startup companies, and individuals utilizing the internet for business and personal use. Shared hosting, colocation hosting, and dedicated hosting solutions cater to various needs. E-commerce businesses, MSMEs, and mobile applications are key adopters, benefiting from cost-effective cloud-based solutions, including public, private, and hybrid cloud. Intranet websites, IoT, and modern technologies like AI, IIoT, Cloud, AR & VR, further expand the market's scope. Customer experience, digitalization trends, and online platforms influence operations and the need for a robust digital presence. Infrastructure, security, technical support, and network protection are essential considerations for website owners, ensuring the protection of company and customer data. The market continues to evolve, adapting to consumer behavior and the increasing importance of e-commerce solutions.

The web hosting market leverages AI for enhanced security, performance, and self-repairing systems. Shared, colocation, dedicated hosting, enterprises, individuals, startups, e-commerce businesses, and mobile applications benefit from AI's threat detection and predictive analytics. Cloud-based solutions, including public, private, and hybrid clouds, intranet websites, and IoT, also utilize AI for network protection and customer experience improvement. AI, cloud, and IIoT technologies drive digitalization trends in web hosting operations and infrastructure, ensuring optimal website performance and consumer behavior analysis.

The cloud hosting market faces challenges from data privacy and security concerns, as numerous devices connect through the Internet. Critical data accessed via cloud networks requires secure connections. Hacking, including BEC and malware attacks, targets high-level executives and improperly implemented security protocols. Keywords: MSMEs, customer experience, internet facilities, IoT, server, dedicated server hosting, website owners, digitalization trend, e-commerce solutions, infrastructure, security, technical support, company data, customer data, network protection, advanced infrastructure, small businesses, payments, web hosting, modern technologies, AI, IIoT, Cloud, AR & VR, virus attacks, firewall technology, automated messages. The market growth involves providing secure, technologically advanced infrastructure for website hosting and e-commerce solutions, ensuring network protection and customer data privacy.

Research Analysis

The Web Hosting Services Market caters to the needs of Individuals, Organizations, Startup companies, and Enterprises, providing various hosting solutions such as Shared hosting, Colocation hosting, Dedicated hosting, and Cloud hosting. These services enable website owners to make their presence felt on the Internet, enhancing customer experience through quicker internet facilities and modern technologies like AI and IIoT. Modern businesses, including MSMEs, leverage hosting services to support IoT, server infrastructure, and consumer behaviour analysis. Dedicated server hosting offers enhanced security and control, while cloud hosting ensures scalability and flexibility. Firewall technology and Automated messages add an extra layer of security against Virus attacks. Web Hosting Services Market continues to evolve, incorporating advancements like AR & VR, ensuring businesses stay competitive in the digital landscape.

Market Research Overview

The Colocation and Cloud hosting markets have experienced significant growth in recent years, with Enterprises and businesses seeking efficient and secure solutions for their hosting needs. The Web hosting services market comprises various offerings, including Compute Services, Network Services, and Storage Services. These solutions enable businesses to pay only for the resources they use, providing cost savings and flexibility. The use of technologies like SAN and NAS for data storage, as well as server virtualization, contributes to the efficiency and scalability of these services. Additionally, the integration of advanced security measures, such as firewalls and intrusion detection systems, ensures the protection of critical data. Overall, the Web hosting services market offers businesses a reliable, flexible, and cost-effective solution for their hosting requirements.

