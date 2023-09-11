Web Hosting Services Market to grow by USD 75.57 billion between 2021 - 2026; Growth Driven by the development of e-commerce market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Web Hosting Services Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the web hosting services market between 2022 and 2026 is USD 75.57 billion. The growth of the e-commerce platform drives the web hosting services market growth during the forecast period. There is increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms by users as it offers a convenient option for mobile phone users to shop online. Additionally, the e-commerce platform provides several lucrative offers to increase sales online. Hence, the growth of e-commerce platforms is expected to positively impact market growth. Some of the key components of e-commerce website hosting include configured and customized domain names, payment processing services, security initiatives, SSL, and shopping cart software. Hence, the increasing number of e-commerce websites is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Web Hosting Services Market

Market Challenge - Data privacy and security concerns can pose a significant threat to the web hosting services market growth. Due to digitization, several systems are interconnected across the internet, and devices highly rely on public and private networks. As a result, these devices are highly vulnerable to cyber security attacks and data leakage. For instance, high-level executives are the main targets of hackers as they can trick them into transferring huge amounts of money and stealing confidential data. Improper implementation of security protocols in cloud-based systems is significantly fuelling the hacking in these systems. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

The web hosting services market is segmented by Service (shared hosting, dedicated hosting, VPS hosting, and website builder) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The shared hosting segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to an increase in the migration of SMEs to the cloud, a rise in the establishment of startups, and the growth of the e-commerce market. Furthermore, SMEs are increasingly adopting shared hosting, led by their low-to-moderate levels of website traffic and less customization, storage, and central processing unit (CPU) requirements, which likely improves the adoption and growth of shared hosting services, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Geographic Segment - 50% of the global market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the web hosting services market:

A2 Hosting Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ArkaHost.Com, Aruba Spa, AT and T Inc., DreamHost LLC, Exabytes Network Sdn Bhd, Fujitsu Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Hetzner Online GmbH, HP UX Hosting, INMOTION HOSTING Inc., International Business Machines Corp., IONOS Inc., Liquid Web LLC, One.com Group AB, OVH Groupe SA, Rackspace Technology Inc., SiteGround Hosting Ltd., Web4Africa Pty Ltd.

The web real-time communication (webRTC) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 48.89% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 66,579.72 million. This webRTC Market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (video, voice, and data sharing), platform (mobile, browser, and UC), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing popularity of video and audio conferencing is notably driving the web real-time communication (webRTC) market growth.

Global Web Application Firewall Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.76% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,895.11 million. This web application firewall market research report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud), end-user (e-commerce, BFSI, government, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing number of cyber threats is notably driving market growth.

Web Hosting Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 75.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A2 Hosting Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ArkaHost.Com, Aruba Spa, AT and T Inc., DreamHost LLC, Exabytes Network Sdn Bhd, Fujitsu Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Hetzner Online GmbH, HP UX Hosting, INMOTION HOSTING Inc., International Business Machines Corp., IONOS Inc., Liquid Web LLC, One.com Group AB, OVH Groupe SA, Rackspace Technology Inc., SiteGround Hosting Ltd., and Web4Africa Pty Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

