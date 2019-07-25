Web of Science Group appoints Anand Desai as Research Office Policy and Assessment Advisor for the Institute for Scientific Information

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Web of Science Group, a Clarivate Analytics company has appointed Dr Anand Desai to the new role of Research Policy and Assessment Advisor for the Institute for Scientific Information.

Dr Desai comes to the Web of Science Group from the National Science Foundation (NSF) where he was the Chief Evaluation Officer and inaugural head of the Evaluation and Assessment Capability section. The work of this section focused on the strategic use of evidence for organizational learning and performance improvement and studying the role of NSF's investments in enhancing science and engineering research, education, and infrastructure.

At the Web of Science Group, he will be responsible for developing and delivering a strategic approach to policy and assessment services for institutions, funders, and governments. The new post will form a vital role in the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI) which builds on the work of Dr. Eugene Garfield - the founder of the ISI and a pioneer of information science.*

Dr Anand Desai, Research Policy and Assessment Advisor for the Institute for Scientific Information said: "It is more important than ever that funders, policymakers, and institutions make truly evidence-based decisions, but this evidence can be hard to come by. To be able to systematically and rigorously build such evidence in collaboration with some of the industry's most respected expert consultants and biblometricians is an excellent opportunity to help shape the strategic future of these services at the Web of Science Group."

Caroline Birkle, Managing Director of the Research Office at the Web of Science Group said: "I am delighted to welcome Anand. Our team of expert consultants will continue, with Anand's leadership, to enhance methodologies, analysis and technology crafted to support decision makers across the globe. As Anand takes up his new role, we are bringing a rare combination of academic and national policy perspectives together at the heart of Web of Science Group."

Dr Desai was on loan to the NSF from his professorship at the John Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University where he taught statistics, mathematical modeling, evaluation, and simulation for public policy analysis. His research is focused on use-inspired theory and applications of evaluative inquiry, performance measurement, data visualization, and spatial analyses.

After studying mathematics and mathematical statistics at universities in India and the UK, he obtained a master's degree in operations research and a doctorate in public policy analysis from the University of Pennsylvania.

* Named after the company he founded (the forerunner of the Web of Science Group) the ISI serves as a home for expertise in analytics.

