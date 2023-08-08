Web real time communication (webRTC) market to grow by USD 66,579.72 million from 2022 to 2027; ALE International, Alphabet Inc. emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on web real time communication (webRTC) market, 2022-2027 estimated to register an incremental growth of by USD 66,579.72 million, almost at a CAGR of 48.89% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growing popularity of video and audio conferencing is a major factor notably driving the web real-time communication (webRTC) market growth. Voice and video conferencing play a crucial role in enhancing communication and collaboration between businesses and their employees, partners, and customers. Also, with WebRTC, clients can utilize microphones and webcams to connect and interact through a peer-to-peer data channel. Furthermore, the demand for video and voice conferencing is on the rise, with over 70% of B2C marketers and 90% of B2B marketers utilizing videos for marketing purposes. This increasing demand for video and voice conferencing is expected to drive the growth of the Web Real-Time Communication Market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market 2023-2027

Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The web real-time communication (webRTC) market report covers the following areas:

Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. ALE International, Alphabet Inc., Anthology Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., CafeX Communications Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., Oracle Corp., Plivo Inc., Quobis Networks SLU, Ribbon Communications Inc., Sangoma Technologies Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Twilio Inc., and Avaya Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Company Offerings

ALE International - The company offers web real time communication solutions such as the ALE Rainbow platform.

The company offers web real time communication solutions such as the ALE Rainbow platform. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers web real time communication solutions such as Google Chrome, under the brand, Google Inc.

The company offers web real time communication solutions such as Google Chrome, under the brand, Google Inc. Anthology Inc. - The company offers web real time communication solutions under the brand, Blackboard Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions - Buy Now!

Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Trends

Increasing adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) is an emerging webRTC market trend. BYOD encourages employees to bring their own devices to workplaces and over one-third of the employers in the world provide devices, such as smartphones and tablets, to their staff. Furthermore, over half of employers around the world encourage employees to bring their own devices to work.

Additionally, WebRTC solutions emphasize the lower-end processing power of a smartphone. This is required to send multiple signals to the users in a conversation. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the webRTC market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The lack of high-end video conferencing features challenges the growth of the webRTC market. As WebRTC technology is in the nascent stages, it lacks a few high-end video conferencing features. Furthermore, WebRTC faces central processing unit (CPU) overload issues as the processor decodes encodes, and dispenses video and audio at the same time.

However, in cellular phones, the CPU stress (caused by numerous applications) leads to battery drain issues. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the webRTC market during the forecast period.

For more details understanding of Market Dynamics download Sample reports

Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market is segmented as below:

Application

Video



Voice



Data Sharing

Platform

Mobile



Browser



UC

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the video segment will be significant during the forecast period. WebRTC solutions enable users to engage in video conferencing through instant streaming feeds without the need to download additional software or plugins. Such technology offers reliable and high-quality video conferencing capabilities, and it is commonly utilized for integrated video calls on web or mobile applications. Additionally, WebRTC video conferencing relies on three HTML APIs (getUserMedia, RTCPeerConnection, and RTCDataChannel) that are integrated into the browser, allowing for video and audio capture, user identification, and streaming data transmission to other browsers. WebRTC video conferencing solutions offer superior, secure, and cost-effective video conferencing facilities compared to alternative options available in the market. Hence, such advantages will drive the growth of the segment in the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic market data (2017 to 2021) & forecast market size (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist web real time communication (webRTC) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the web real time communication (webRTC) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the web real time communication (webRTC) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of web real time communication (webRTC) market, vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The RTLS in healthcare market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.28% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,273.72 million. This RTLS in healthcare market report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (RFID, WiFi, UWB, BLE, and others), component (hardware, software, and services), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). One of the key factors driving the Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) for Healthcare market growth is the need for improved patient safety.

Global Web Application Firewall Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.76% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,895.11 million. This web application firewall market research report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud), end-user (e-commerce, BFSI, government, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing number of cyber threats is notably driving market growth.

Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 48.89% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 66,579.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 48.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ALE International, Alphabet Inc., Anthology Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., CafeX Communications Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., Oracle Corp., Plivo Inc., Quobis Networks SLU, Ribbon Communications Inc., Sangoma Technologies Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Twilio Inc., and Avaya Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global web real time communication (webRTC) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global web real time communication (webRTC) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Video - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Video - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Video - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Video - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Video - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Voice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Voice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Voice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Voice - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Voice - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Data sharing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Data sharing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Data sharing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Data sharing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Data sharing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Platform

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

7.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Browser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Browser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Browser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Browser - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Browser - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 UC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on UC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on UC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on UC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on UC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ALE International

Exhibit 119: ALE International - Overview



Exhibit 120: ALE International - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: ALE International - Key offerings

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 122: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Anthology Inc.

Exhibit 127: Anthology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Anthology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Anthology Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 130: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 135: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: AT and T Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Avaya Inc.

Exhibit 140: Avaya Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Avaya Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Avaya Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Avaya Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 CafeX Communications Inc.

Exhibit 144: CafeX Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: CafeX Communications Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: CafeX Communications Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 147: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Enghouse Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Enghouse Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Enghouse Systems Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Enghouse Systems Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Enghouse Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 156: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 159: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 161: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Mitel Networks Corp.

Exhibit 166: Mitel Networks Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Mitel Networks Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Mitel Networks Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 Ribbon Communications Inc.

Exhibit 169: Ribbon Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Ribbon Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Ribbon Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Ribbon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Sangoma Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 173: Sangoma Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Sangoma Technologies Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Sangoma Technologies Corp. - Key offerings

12.17 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Exhibit 176: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview



Exhibit 177: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key news



Exhibit 179: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio