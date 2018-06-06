Web Subscription Content and Video-on-Demand Access Drastically Changing the Future of TV Experiences

Apple's CEO Tim Cook declared in 2015 that "the future of TV is Apps," he was referencing a future where a majority of TV viewing is streamed over-the-top (OTT) via online apps. As the OTT market develops and households begin streaming content across an increasing number of OTT apps, user experience will likely become more important. When it comes to user experience, the streaming device hardware is secondary to the software platform. The expansive web subscription and digital content industry is turning into a highly competitive landscape as its mass appeal and revenue potential is realized by various media giants around the world. This is especially true as it relates to digital video streaming, as traditional cable methods are being exchanged for on-demand digital content. The global over-the-top (OTT) devices and services market is expected to reach USD $165.13 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing investments in network infrastructure due to the increasing number of OTT subscribers are likely to work in favor of the market, says the report, while rapid advancements in compression, transmission, and watermarking technologies are encouraging telecom providers to add IPTV to their service offerings. Active companies today include: QYOU Media Inc. (TSX-V: QYOU) (OTC: QYOUF), News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA), Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI), The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).

QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU.V) (OTCPK: QYOUF) BREAKING NEWS: QYOU Media, the world's leading curator of premium 'best-of-the-web' video for multiscreen distribution has announced a partnership with Frequency, the cloud-based internet video platform that manages and distributes video from hundreds of the world's top providers.

The OTT market is expected to be worth $117 billion by 2025, driven by growing demand for application-based services and accessibility through mobile devices. Frequency offers a flexible and data rich distribution platform for both traditional and next generation content providers, such as Cheddar and Jukin Media. To further bolster the digital-first content and targeted millennial programming available to its customer base, Frequency has selected The QYOU's expertly curated short-form video content to add to the service.

Through the Frequency platform, QYOU's content will be available via Frequency's world leading pay TV operators, including on set top boxes, through TV Everywhere experiences, and via IP apps. Frequency is already powering pay TV operators in the US and Europe with over 30 million subscribers. This extends QYOU's ability to reach millennial and gen-Z consumers on any device, at any time.

"Frequency has been pushing forward the distribution of premium digital first content for many years. The service's partnerships with established Pay TV operators around the world combined with their ability to help speed our creation, launch and data collection around custom channels and programming makes this partnership another valuable addition to our growing global distribution," stated Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-founder of QYOU Media.

Blair Harrison, Frequency CEO added: "We are dedicated to expanding distribution reach and monetization opportunities for top providers of premium digital content. Adding QYOU and its strong catalog of international and localized content to our growing platform reinforces our commitment that Frequency is an essential partner for Pay TV and other video platform operators worldwide." Read this and more news for QYOU Media at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/qyou.html



In other industry news and developments:



News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) came to a close up 2.16% at $15.62on Tuesday afternoon with more than 1.3 million shares traded by the market close. News Corporation is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content to consumers throughout the world. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and cable network programming and pay-TV distribution in Australia. Headquartered in New York, the activities of News Corp are conducted primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. In recent developments, Matt Murray has been named Editor-in-Chief of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires, succeeding Gerard Baker, who is to take up a new position as the Journal's Editor-at-Large, which will include regular writing, hosting the paper's expanding network of conferences and events, and television presenting. Mr. Murray is currently Executive Editor of the Journal. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS)

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) recently announced it entered into an agreement to acquire WordStream, Inc. ("WordStream"), a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for local and regional businesses and agencies to optimize their digital marketing services campaigns. The purchase price is $130 million in cash, net of cash acquired, plus up to an aggregate $20 million earnout payable in 2019 and 2020 based on achieving certain revenue targets. The transaction builds upon Gannett's existing data-driven digital marketing services, ReachLocal and SweetIQ. "This acquisition marks another critical milestone in Gannett's digital transformation, enhancing our ability to support businesses and agencies in our local markets with the intelligent, data-driven marketing solutions they need to drive growth," said Robert Dickey, president and chief executive officer of Gannett. "WordStream's technology, extensive data and analytics capabilities together with an experienced executive team will bring tremendous value to Gannett's expanding digital marketing services business."

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) came to a close on Tuesday at $23.45 up 1.96% with more than 1.3 million shares traded by the market close. It was recently announced that FX has landed the first-run North American rights to The New York Times's first major foray into TV news, called The Weekly, in partnership with Hulu, which will be the exclusive SVOD streaming home to new episodes of the series the day after air. The announcement was made today by John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions. In addition to the FX linear telecast and Hulu, episodes will also be available on FX's VOD services, FXNOW (with commercials) and FX+ (commercial-free) to authenticated subscribers. This marks FX's first entry in the ongoing weekly news genre and the network has committed to a minimum of 30 episodes with the series scheduled to premiere later this year. The series is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company. WME represented the project.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed up 1.10% on Tuesday with over 8.3 million shares traded on the day. In the news: A lot goes on in an internet minute. Americans have increased their usage of internet data by 18% this year, according to cloud-based operating system Domo, which annually takes a one-minute snapshot to illustrate the popularity and growth of online activity on media, social, technology and retail applications. The numbers are big. In that typical minute, Americans use 3.128 billion gigabytes of internet data, up 18% from 2017. Video is a big deal online. In a typical minute, American consumers streamed 97,222 hours of video on Netflix, up 40% from a year ago. YouTube users watched 4,333,560 videos, up from 4,146,600 in 2017. Four hundred hours of video are uploaded to YouTube in the typical minute.



DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated twenty three hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by QYOU Media Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757



SOURCE MarketNewsUpdates.com