Web Summit 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Web Summit, held November 4-7th, 2019, in Lisbon, Portugal, is the largest technology event in the world. Each year, 70,000 visitors and 1,200 speakers, business leaders, and media attend the event. Mariam Bulin-Diarra, Founder and CEO of Tempted, the first digital platform dedicated to children-free vacations, was chosen from over 100,000 startup applicants to present her company on stage.

Homepage Mariam Bulin-Diarra, Founder & CEO of Tempted

The Web Summit conference is the most anticipated technology event of the year. Some of the biggest names of the tech scene will be present. Notable personalities speaking on stage include: Marcelo Nuno Duarte Rebelo de Sousa (President of Portugal), Huong Ping (Huawei Chairman), Edward Snowden (former CIA, NSA Agent), Brad Smith (Microsoft President), Hans Vestberg (Verizon CEO), Gillian Tans (Booking.com Chairwoman), former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Jaden Smith (Actor and Founder of Just Water). Among 2,000 startups attending the event, Mariam Bulin-Diarra, founder and CEO of Tempted, is invited to present her company on stage.

Launched on July 14th, 2019, Tempted, a San Francisco-based startup, leads a growing niche market for child-free vacations, offering hotels, resorts, restaurants, tours, and activities for adults-only. Tempted has partnerships with Booking.com, TripAdvisor, and Get Your Guide. Already a sensation in Italy, Tempted is featured across notable media outlets, including Vanity Fair, Lonely Planet, Business Insider, and Yahoo Finance.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Tempted CEO Mariam Bulin-Diarra said, "I am excited to attend this Web Summit and showcase Tempted to the world's best technology companies as well as world-class executives and investors. Being a Web Summit Alumnus is an incredibly unique opportunity for a four-month-old startup!

We want to develop our network and create strategic partnerships with leading businesses like Airbnb, startups, and governmental organizations such as the European Union, Offices of tourism, and The French Tech agency.

The Web Summit is also an opportunity to meet with Venture Capitalists, but before fundraising, our goal is to join incubators and accelerator programs such as 500 Startups, Y Combinator, and Plug & Play." Tempted has already been approached by KnowCap, an Atlanta-based new incubator focused on women and minority founders.

To learn more about the San Francisco-based French startup, head over to www.temptedyou.com and to find out more about the conference, visit www.websummit.com .

