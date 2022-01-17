Web-to-Print (W2P) Market size to grow by USD 528.71 Mn | 7.65% YOY growth achieved in 2021 | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

Web-to-print (W2P) Market: Advantages of print on demand (POD)

POD serves as a cost-effective solution for low-quantity orders for both independent and corporate publishers. It offers publishers the flexibility to keep pace with changing dynamics along with faster turnaround times. Also, POD enables publishers to offer superior-quality products along with improved customer support compared with traditional print orders. Many such benefits are increasing the preference for POD, which is supporting the growth of the global web-to-print market.

Regional Market Analysis

With 51% of the growth originating from Europe, the region will record a slower growth rate during 2020-2025.

Europe is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period. The increased consumption of printed gift products such as photo books and customized stationery in countries such as France, the UK, and Germany is the major factor driving the growth of the web-to-print market in Europe. The market in the region has reached the maturity stage and is observing a shift in the preference from print to e-books. Also, the ongoing digital transformation of various sectors across Europe is increasing competition for market players. Germany, the UK, and France are the key markets for web-to-print in Europe.

Web-to-print (W2P) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the web-to-print (W2P) market by application (print media and advertising and personalized products).

By application, the demand for web-to-print was significant from the print media and advertising industry. The increasing use of printing machines for quick print document services such as posters, brochures, and flyers is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing use of printing solutions for printing newspapers, magazines, periodicals, manuals, and marketing materials is contributing to the growth of the segment. However, the increasing spending on internet advertising will have a negative impact on the growth of the print media and advertising segment during the forecast period.

