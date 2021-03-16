Web Ventures Facilitates InMotion Hosting Acquisition of Cloud Hosting Provider RamNode

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Web Ventures, the Mergers & Acquisition arm of InMotion Hosting, announced this week that it has acquired RamNode, an established provider of high-performance unmanaged virtual private servers (VPS).

While complementary to InMotion Hosting's line of managed hosting options, RamNode's vision and growth as an unmanaged cloud provider will not be altered with the acquisition as the brands will remain independent.

I am thrilled we are able to keep the entire RamNode staff, as well as all data center locations and product offerings. This will allow us to operate the RamNode brand independently. In addition, we view our acquisition of RamNode as the next step, but not the last, in our strategic OpenStack growth plan.

This is the sixth acquisition by Web Ventures in the last 18 months. The transfer of assets was finalized in February with dedicated resources from InMotion Hosting.

"I am extremely proud of the Web Ventures team for vetting and executing the RamNode deal in a diligent and timely manner," said Sunil Saxena, CEO of Web Ventures and co-founder of InMotion Hosting. "I am thrilled we are able to keep the entire RamNode staff, as well as all data center locations and product offerings. This will allow us to operate the RamNode brand independently. In addition, we view our acquisition of RamNode as the next step, but not the last, in our strategic OpenStack growth plan."

When asked what it was like to work with Web Ventures, Nick Adams, founder of RamNode stated: "It was a pleasure working with everyone at Web Ventures. They are a team of genuine people with significant experience in the web hosting industry. They made the acquisition process simple from initial contact to closing. I would love to work with them again on a future project!"

As charter members of the Open Infrastructure Foundation, InMotion Hosting remains committed to Open Source technology. This deal will bring extensive experience of OpenStack and extend InMotion Hosting's infrastructure to Europe for the first time.

To learn more about what sets Web Ventures apart from other technology partners, please find our Lead Hand Shaker, Mike Demo at CloudFest Online 2021 or visit WebVentures.io.

Contact:

Mike Demopoulos

Web Ventures Lead Hand Shaker

[email protected]

(757) 416-6574

About Web Ventures

Web Ventures is the Acquisitions and Investment arm of the InMotion Hosting. Having recently acquired W3 Total Cache, Elegant Marketplace, Sprout Invoices and weForms, Web Ventures plans to continue investing in technology, WordPress and hosting companies, with multiple additional announcements expected in 2021.

Related Images

web-ventures-ramnode.jpg

Web Ventures + RamNode

Web Ventures Logo + RamNode Logo

Related Links

Web Ventures Twitter

Web Ventures LinkedIn

SOURCE Web Ventures a Division of InMotion Hosting Inc.