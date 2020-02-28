Web Ventures Grows at WordCamp Miami With Acquisition of weForms WordPress Plugin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Web Ventures, the Acquisitions and Investment arm of the InMotion Hosting family, announced today at WordCamp Miami that it has acquired weForms, an easy-to-use contact form builder plugin for WordPress, developed by the talented weDevs team.

This is the first of two acquisitions Web Ventures is announcing at WordCamp Miami, just weeks after Elegant Marketplace joined forces with InMotion.

"WordCamp Miami is such a great community, and we're thrilled to announce the addition of weForms to the Web Ventures digital portfolio here in Miami," President of Web Ventures Sunil Saxena said. "The user-friendly interface and minimalistic design of weForms works perfectly with our goal to help our customers succeed. Agencies, freelancers, and DIYers alike will benefit from this wonderfully-designed tool."

Based around a drag-and-drop interface, weForms provides unlimited forms, ample fields, form scheduling and several other features that allow for full customization of a form. Its premium features helps users grow their businesses with cool perks like Marketing Automation, small scale e-commerce and SMS notifications.

The all-in-one form builder plugin was created with global users in mind, featuring a simplistic design that is not only modern, but also super fast and extremely user-friendly.

Mike Demopoulos of Web Ventures is on-site at WordCamp Miami to answer any questions regarding this acquisition.

About Web Ventures

Web Ventures is the Acquisitions and Investment arm of the InMotion Hosting family. Having recently acquired W3 Total Cache and Elegant Marketplace, Web Ventures plans to continue investing in WordPress companies for the foreseeable future, with multiple additional announcements expected at WordCamp Europe in Porto, Portugal in the first half of 2020.

