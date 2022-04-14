Web3 Brands Get First Design Agency Subscription Model to Fuel Rapid Growth in Market

RNO1 Guides Disruptive Brands into the Future with Agile, Innovative UX Design for an Unparalleled Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RNO1, a growth–first experience design agency, is thrilled to announce the launch of Retrn, the first design subscription model built exclusively for the Web3 community including crypto, blockchain, DeFi and metaverse companies, which accepts a variety of cash and token payments. The forward-thinking program guides, supports and scales brands with premium digital UX/UI and experience design, creating an unparalleled competitive edge.

The metaverse economy could be an $8 trillion to $13 trillion total addressable market by 2030, according to Citi. With 5 billion users by the end of the decade, driving trillions of dollars in revenue in this next-generation internet.

"The typical agency model needs to shift and shape with technology," said Michael Gaizutis, Founder and CXO of RNO1. "We've built Retrn to support the needs of fast-moving, forward-thinking, radically different Web3 enabled companies that are ready to sustainably scale into the future."

Digital transformation is not only driving innovation, it's forcing a change in customer and consumer expectations. When consumers are engaging digital landscapes like web3, crypto wallets and more, how they navigate, share information or conduct transactions is wholly design-based in these internet spaces. Brands need to identify themselves digitally first. Retrn bridges the gap between digital marketing alongside user experiences to bring futuristic digital experiences to life through design.

The digital landscape is also a lucrative market for brands and experience will affect returns.

"We've guided game-changing tech, blockchain and Web3 brands to secure more than $1 billion in total funding," said Gaizutis. "We've moved several to acquisition through our adaptive growth strategies and aligned with companies and team generating more than $10 billion in gross revenue."

ABOUT RNO1

RNO1 is a growth first experience design agency, guiding game changing tech and Web3 brands across platforms and places. For more information on RNO1 and to learn more about Retrn, visit the website.

