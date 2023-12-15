Web3 Company BLOCKSMITH&Co. Has Raised Angel Round (2nd close) Funding

TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLOCKSMITH&Co. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Tetsuya Sanada; hereinafter "BLOCKSMITH") is pleased to announce that it has raised funds from MZ Web3 Fund, SAKURA UNITED PLATFORM and others through the issue of SAFE-type share options as part of an Angel Round (2nd close and ongoing).

  • Background
Partners Companies: Comments from MZ Web3 fund General Partner, Mr.Yuki Kaneyama ’BLOCKSMITH including its founder Mr.Sanada, has ample knowledge and experience in social games and is familiar with the gaming market. Their QAQA game is designed to be a sustainable tokenomics game by taking advantage of the learnings from the previous Web3 games, which were based on the excessive price increase of tokens.'
Until now, the parent company KLab Inc. and its founder and president, Tetsuya Sanada, have owned 100% of the company's capital, but this angel round marks the first time that capital has come from outside the company. BLOCKSMITH aims to list its shares, which is unusual for a web3-related company, and the funding is part of the company's efforts to strengthen its capital structure and finances in preparation for a listing.

Funds raised are used for product development, research and development, etc.

BLOCKSMITH has a proven track record of blockchain-related development and operations, including the provision of CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS- to Thirdverse Group (now Mint Town Co., Ltd) in January 2023. In addition to the development of blockchain games, the company is also focusing on the development of related technologies, including the establishment of AI Lab in April 2023 and the announcement of a business partnership on the Facial Recognition Web3 Wallet in September 2023.

(Reference) Companies participating in 1st close
SBI Group,
Headline Asia,
Governance Partner,
J-CAM Corporation,
And others

More info: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/news/140

About BLOCKSMITH&Co.

Company Name: BLOCKSMITH&Co.
President and CEO: Tetsuya Sanada
Establishment: April 1, 2022
Capital: 14,999,950 JPY
Head office: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 106-6122
Business: Development and distribution of products such as blockchain technology and crypto assets utilising NFTs
URL：https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/

【SNS】

Contact

BLOCKSMITH＆Co. Contact
[email protected].jp
https://form.run/@blocksmithand-inquiry-en

SOURCE BLOCKSMITH&Co.

