Web3 Foundation's 'Web3 Summit' Returns After 5 Years Hiatus, August 19th -21st

Web3 leaders will flock to Berlin to experience a jam-packed agenda which includes talks, workshops and panel discussions on decentralization, privacy and interoperability.

BERLIN, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Web3 Summit is back. The conference, organized around a single rallying call: to advance a fully functional and user-friendly decentralized web, has announced software freedom activist Dr. Richard Stallman, inventor of Pretty Good Privacy Phil Zimmermann, co-founder of Ethereum and creator of Polkadot and Kusama Gavin Wood and prolific computer scientist Jaron Lanier as headline speakers for the event. The eagerly anticipated Web3 Summit, which returns following a 5-year hiatus, will take place at Funkhaus Berlin, Germany, from August 19th - 21st, 2024.

Angie Maguire at the Web3 Foundation, said: "The Web3 ecosystem has transformed since the last installment of the event in 2019. The spirit of decentralization, however, has remained steadfast, echoed in the experiences of those participating in the Web3 Summit, encapsulating the hacker ethos, and demonstrating the true value of decentralized technologies. Attendants of this year's Web3 Summit will gain a hands-on understanding of the future of decentralization."

Organized by the Web3 Foundation, an entity that funds the development of Web3 technologies including the Polkadot and Kusama blockchains, Web3 Summit is an open and collaborative space for individuals across Web3. Focusing on bolstering industry infrastructure and developing applications that align with market demands, participants can explore talks, participate in workshops and hackathons, host unconference sessions, and engage with the Web3 community during the 3-day event.

Aligning with the ethos of decentralization, the Web3 Summit will have no sponsorships, advertising, or logo placements at the event, creating a uniquely focused atmosphere for speakers, attendees, and participants.

About Web3 Foundation:

The Web3 Foundation nurtures and stewards technologies and applications in the fields of decentralized web software. It was established in Zug, Switzerland by Ethereum co-founder and former chief technology officer Dr. Gavin Wood. Polkadot is the Foundation's flagship project. For more information, visit web3.foundation

SOURCE Web3 Foundation