Web3 in Peril: Astonishing Security Flaw Uncovered by NetSPI and VITREUS

LAKE MARY, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, VITREUS , a budding blockchain-based platform designed for enterprise use, partnered with proactive security firm NetSPI to unveil a significant flaw in an open source web3 library that was leveraged to create their innovative vNode product—a hardware appliance designed to serve as a blockchain validator for the VITREUS network. The discovery not only underscores the dedication of VITREUS to robust cybersecurity but also highlights the critical role of securing web3 technologies and NetSPI's capabilities as premiere cybersecurity partners

Through collaboration with NetSPI during the proactive testing of VITREUS' vNode product line, a Critical Error in a commonly used open-source was discovered. Fortunately, the vNode products aren't affected by this vulnerability and the open-source library maintainers were alerted & have deployed appropriate remediation. VITREUS is proud to partner with NetSPI. Delivering outstanding value, unparalleled diligence and thorough documentation, NetSPI has been a key partner to the success of the VITREUS blockchain security process.

VITREUS operates at the forefront of the Web3 landscape, offering cutting-edge solutions for enterprise blockchain needs. The vNode product, a key component in their portfolio, simplifies blockchain validation through a plug-and-play decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) device. The vNode ensures a secure connection to the VITREUS network using innovative methods, making it a pivotal player in the evolution of decentralized technologies. With the first batch of vNodes prepared to ship near the end of 2023, this momentous discovery came at a critical time.

Critical Role of Infrastructure Security and VITREUS' Approach

Recognizing the importance of infrastructure security in Web3, VITREUS places a strong emphasis on fortifying its vNode product along with its applications and blockchain. The recent collaboration with NetSPI brought to light a vulnerability, emphasizing the necessity of cybersecurity measures in the intricate web shaping our digital future. VITREUS addresses these concerns with a commitment to securing private keys, preventing potential vulnerabilities, and ensuring the resilience of its blockchain infrastructure. Based on the stats from 2022, we can see a staggering 46.5% of hacks were based around exploited infrastructure vulnerabilities, including poor private key handling. With that, DeFi and CeFi projects exhibit disparities, with 11 out of 13 CeFi exploits being infrastructural.

Developers and researchers traditionally focus on designing and coding the smart contract protocol—the core of Web3 projects. However, the danger often lies one level below, where smart contract-related vulnerabilities increase with use case complexity, especially in access control, input validation, and arithmetic operations. These issues contribute to nearly 37.5% of all incidents, with relatively smaller financial damage (5% of total).

Instances like the Q1 Ronin Network hack, resulting in a $625 million loss, underscore the impact of infrastructure vulnerabilities. The hacker used compromised private keys to forge fake withdrawals, illustrating the dire consequences of infrastructure exposure. These alarming numbers lead to the desire to further highlight the need of recruiting firms like NetSPI to support innovations with their security needs ahead of release or exploitation.

In a joint effort, VITREUS and cybersecurity experts from NetSPI have actively engaged in fortifying Web3 against vulnerabilities. This collaborative initiative extends beyond immediate issue resolution, aiming to establish a proactive framework for identifying and mitigating future threats. The ongoing efforts demonstrate VITREUS' dedication to the security and integrity of the entire decentralized ecosystem.

With the identified vulnerabilities addressed through rigorous testing, VITREUS' vNode product is secured and poised to enter the market, providing a secure foundation for blockchain infrastructure. The simplicity of the plug-and-play vNode, positions VITREUS as a key player in supporting the evolution of DePIN & the usability of blockchain for new users.

Ethical Development and Conclusion

VITREUS embraces ethical development practices, recognizing the shared responsibility in fostering a secure and trustworthy digital future. The collaborative journey in Web3, propelled by unity and ethical support, signifies more than just a technological evolution—it's a commitment to redefining the internet securely. As VITREUS continues to contribute to the open-source ecosystem, the duty of care remains paramount, ensuring the sustained integrity of decentralized technologies.

In navigating the complexities of Web3, VITREUS sets the standard for a holistic cybersecurity approach. Addressing vulnerabilities collaboratively not only fortifies the resilience of the entire ecosystem but also establishes VITREUS as a leader in shaping the future of decentralized technologies. With a focus on security, innovation, and ethical development, VITREUS paves the way for a trustworthy and secure digital future.

