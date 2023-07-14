Web3 Media Outlet Coinage Launches First On-Chain Trivia Game

News provided by

Trustless Media

14 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Coinage, the first community-owned media outlet, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest venture, "The Coinage Trivia Challenge." This on-chain game will test users' knowledge of trivia and allow them to compete for significant prizes.

The first round launches Friday, July 14, with two more games to follow. The first two rounds will be open to Coinage community members only, which includes anyone with a Coinage membership pass. Membership passes can be minted at any time on the Coinage website www.coinage.media.

Each round will be played asynchronously over the course of several days. Once players begin, they'll have 2 minutes to correctly answer as many questions as possible, and they'll have multiple chances to post a high score. When the game closes, the person with the highest score will win a grand prize of 0.25 ETH. Additional prizes will be awarded to runners-up.

Coinage started out by delivering award-winning stories, like the rise and fall of Terra's Do Kwon. It's since expanded its coverage, community, and commitment to decentralized co-creation. This latest foray into on-chain experiences expands its native web3 footprint and offers an immersive experience for its community members and beyond.

As Coinage continues to push boundaries in media, users can expect even more exciting developments in the weeks to come. Coinage is dedicated to expanding its offerings, delivering engaging experiences, and fostering a thriving community.

Coinage is the first show from Trustless Media, a new kind of production hub where ideas people care about actually come to life. Its mission is to make media that's more fair, more responsive, and way more interesting.

To stay updated on the latest news and announcements from Coinage, visit its website at www.coinage.media and follow it on social media.

Coinage is crypto's first community-owned media outlet telling the story of crypto. Its mission is to level the playing field so the space is fairer and safer for everyone. For more information, visit www.coinage.media.

Media Contact: Kurt Slaw, Co-Founder of Trustless Media. [email protected] 

SOURCE Trustless Media

