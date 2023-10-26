Web3 Pro Closes New Funding Round in Further Sign of Digital Ads Upheaval

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As privacy concerns and weakening marketing performance erode traditional online advertising, Web3 Pro, a leading MarTech SaaS company built around targeted opt-in marketing, closed a substantial round of fresh funding from P101, one of the largest European venture investors, bringing the total raised to date to almost $10MM, with a post money valuation of $57MM.

Web3 Pro

Marketers are moving quickly to retool their efforts now that Google is planning to eliminate third-party tracking cookies in its dominant Chrome browser in 2024. The decreasing advertising effectiveness of social media has further increased urgency.

"There is a seismic shift towards engaging, 1-1 marketing experiences that consumers enjoy and brands find extremely effective," says Christian Ferri, Web3 Pro's founder and CEO. "We're delighted that our enterprise-grade platform has found such success with marketers and now has the strategic support of P101 and its vast network of European enterprise brands."

After years of building bespoke marketing campaigns for companies including Lamborghini, Juventus, RM Sotheby's, Showtime Sports and Ducati, and others, Web3 Pro recently launched the Hub, a platform that gives companies self-serve access to some of the most powerful marketing tools available anywhere, all for a low monthly SaaS fee.

"As the leading investor in Web3 Pro's venture round, we are delighted to support their revolutionary marketing SaaS solution designed for enterprises", said Andrea Di Camillo, founder and managing partner of P101. "In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, harnessing the power of web3 technology is paramount. Web3 Pro has showcased a remarkable ability to merge innovation with practicality, offering a transformative solution that aligns seamlessly with the future needs of businesses. We commit to support Christian Ferri and the Web3 Pro team to develop the European market and those industries that are well established here."

P101 currently manages over $400 million in assets across 4 funds, and has backed companies including Fatmap (acquired by Strava) and Musixmatch, which completed a successful exit in 2022. P101 is one of the largest investor groups in southern Europe.

Existing investors of Web3 Pro include Sumitomo Corporation's CVC arm, Presidio Ventures, Seventy-Six Capital, River Capital Group, Ripple, and VU Ventures. Among its notable advisory board are Young Sohn, former President of Samsung Electronics and Gaetano Sciuto, former CEO of Giorgio Armani.

Based in Palo Alto, Calif., Web3 Pro provides a white-label SaaS MarTech solution that helps companies drive higher engagement, retention, and conversion, outperforming today's sub-par ads and loyalty programs by 3 to 5 times.

Proceeds from the new investment will be used to grow the sales and marketing division, including the expansion into Europe, MENA and APAC, which are centers of growing demand for new marketing engagement models.

About Web3 Pro

Web3 Pro Inc. is the leading white-label SaaS marketing solution for enterprises. The company's proprietary technology makes it easy for companies and brands to leverage cutting-edge marketing solutions that improve outcomes and ensure brand alignment for every initiative. Web3 Pro's latest initiative, the Hub, provides a central, secure platform for building brand communities that supercharge customer experience by converging dispersed social communities and offering increased value. The platform also enables loyalty and rewards programs that feature two-way interactions between brand and consumer, resulting in much higher engagement, conversion, and retention. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Palo Alto, Calif. Learn more at https://www.web3pro.com .

Media Inquiries

Jeff Milligan – Web3 Pro's Vice President, Growth and Partnerships

[email protected]

610-291-9961

SOURCE Web3 Pro