web3 Quiz Championship - with total prize over 70k USD※

TOKYO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLOCKSMITH & Co. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Tetsuya Sanada) held the "web3 Quiz Championship," which will give away 70 thousand USD worth of prizes, on its quiz app "QAQA," currently in beta version.

The campaign will run to July 22, 2024, and the entire web3 community in Japan will participate.

※This is the total amount for July and the next round, and the market value at the time when prize money is prepared.

▼Campaign Overview

30 projects from international and Japanese web3 community will gather together for the largest prize pool in history. Compete your knowledge by answering quizzes from each web3 project and win gorgeous prizes.

■ Schedule

Period: July 8, 2024, 10:00 start - July 22, 2024, 23:59 end

(Detailed information will be announced on X (https://x.com/qaqa_en))

■How to Participate

①Follow QAQA official X (https://x.com/qaqa_jp)

②Log in to the special page from the post about the campaign.

■Prize Outline

Total prize money: worth over 70K USD※1

(25K USD※2 for the July event)

1 The prize money is the total of the July and next round, converted to the market value at the time of the preparation of the prize money.

2 The amount is the market value at the time of the preparation of the prize money for the July and next round.

-Overall 1st place: 30K USD worth of Ethereum (ETH) (1 winner)

-2nd place overall: 1,000USD worth (150,000 JPY) Amazon gift card (1 winner)

-Third place overall: 310USD worth (50,000 JPY) Amazon gift card (1 winner)

※The amount of the overall first prize may change depending on the market price.

Each project prize: 600 to 250,000 Japanese yen worth* of tokens or NFTs from each project for over 400 winners.

※The amount of each project prize may vary depending on the market price.

■Participating Projects

A total of 30 projects from overseas and Japanese web3 projects

＜Sponsors＞

Cardano, Immutable, Oasys, Animoca Brands Japan, SORAH, Port3 Network, Farcana, Cross The Ages, Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-, XANA, Bifrost, Kyuzan, CoinMusme, Hajime AI, Kana Labs

＜Sponsors＞

CoinTelegraph Japan, bitbank, Inc., NTT Digta,Inc.l, Japan Crypto Asset Business Association (JCBA), Blocksmith & Co.

About BLOCKSMITH&Co.



Company Name: BLOCKSMITH&Co.

President and CEO: Tetsuya Sanada

Establishment: April 1, 2022

Capital: 14,999,950 JPY

Head office: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 106-6122

Business: Development and distribution of products such as blockchain technology and crypto assets utilising NFTs

URL：https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/

SOURCE BLOCKSMITH&Co.