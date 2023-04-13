Web3/Blockchain/Distributed Ledger Technology (DLR) Job Classification Report 2023

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Web3 - Blockchain - Job Description Bundle with 12 Months Update Service" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Web3, Blockchain, and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLR) are the areas that are of the greatest concern to C-Level management. There is a push by everyone to move into the next generation of processing and operational possibilities.

New roles are being created as we speak. Janco, with the assistance of HR and IT professionals along with operational managers, has created a set of job descriptions to assist in the development of existing staff and recruiting of individuals who are actual Blockchain and DLT practitioners.

Blockchain Job Description Bundle

Blockchain is one of the "hottest" areas for employment in IT today. It is not uncommon for salaries to be in the range of $130K to $180K. This job description bundle is a must. This bundle will continue to be expanded and updated frequently, the update subscription service is a must.

As an added bonus the job descriptions come as individual MS WORD files and sharable PDF and eReader files.

Vice President Strategy and Architecture

Chief Data Officer

Chief Digital Officer - CDO

Chief Experience Officer - CXO

Chief Security Officer - CSO

Director Electronic Commerce

Manager Blockchain Architecture

Manager Database

Manager DevOps

Project Manager Blockchain

Project Manager Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Project Manager Enterprise Architecture

Blockchain Analyst

Blockchain Developer

Data Scientist

Database Administrator

Full Stack Developer

Web3 Developer

Web3 Analyst

