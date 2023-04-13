Web3/Blockchain/Distributed Ledger Technology (DLR) Job Classification Report 2023

Apr 13, 2023, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Web3 - Blockchain - Job Description Bundle with 12 Months Update Service" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Web3, Blockchain, and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLR) are the areas that are of the greatest concern to C-Level management. There is a push by everyone to move into the next generation of processing and operational possibilities.
New roles are being created as we speak. Janco, with the assistance of HR and IT professionals along with operational managers, has created a set of job descriptions to assist in the development of existing staff and recruiting of individuals who are actual Blockchain and DLT practitioners.
Blockchain Job Description Bundle
Blockchain is one of the "hottest" areas for employment in IT today. It is not uncommon for salaries to be in the range of $130K to $180K. This job description bundle is a must. This bundle will continue to be expanded and updated frequently, the update subscription service is a must.
As an added bonus the job descriptions come as individual MS WORD files and sharable PDF and eReader files.
- Vice President Strategy and Architecture
- Chief Data Officer
- Chief Digital Officer - CDO
- Chief Experience Officer - CXO
- Chief Security Officer - CSO
- Director Electronic Commerce
- Manager Blockchain Architecture
- Manager Database
- Manager DevOps
- Project Manager Blockchain
- Project Manager Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
- Project Manager Enterprise Architecture
- Blockchain Analyst
- Blockchain Developer
- Data Scientist
- Database Administrator
- Full Stack Developer
- Web3 Developer
- Web3 Analyst
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2tqa7d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article