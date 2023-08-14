Web3.com Name Pre A Campaign Opens Today

News provided by

Web3.com

14 Aug, 2023, 05:45 ET

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Web3.com Name Pre A Campaign is around the corner. We're thrilled to announce the official campaign of Web3.com registration, launching today at 10:00 UTC August 14th. This is the exclusive opportunity to dive into the web3 world and explore with us.

To purchase, simply follow the steps below:

  1. Visit https://web3.com/passport.
  2. Browse and select the domain name you desire.
  3. Complete the purchase process to secure your chosen domain.

It's as straightforward as that. Dive into the digital realm and secure the identity with a unique domain from Web3.com.

Check out Pricing details here:

Digits

Price

3

$600

4

$200

5

$20

6 & 6+

$10

We will offer incredible discounts for our members during the Phase I campaigns, offering up to 80% off the standard price. People can pick the Web3.com domain at an exceptionally favorable rate. Make sure to jump in promptly and grab that perfect web3 domain name desired.

Web3.com Referral Incentive

We're thrilled to introduce an exclusive opportunity for our dedicated KOLs and KOCs to dive into an exciting new chapter with us. Get ready to amplify the impact and reap extraordinary rewards through our Referral Incentive Program.

Take easy steps to create the distinctive referral link and then embark on a journey to share the referral link with friends. Participants will be rewarded with a generous commission when there is a valid Web3.com domain registration.

Elevate the reward tier while spreading the Web3.com Magic.

Tier

Followers

Rate

Silver-tier

> 5000

15 %

Gold-tier

> 10,000

20 %

Platinum-tier

> 50,000

25 %

Note: Reward tier is flexible based on the reach and engagement.

Web3 Domains

Web3 domain has witnessed a surge in registrations over the past few years and eventually became one inevitable part of our lives. And it makes a crucial difference to the usability and transparency of blockchain data. Starting with easy access to human-readable blockchain data, users can make the most out of their on-chain digital identities.

Web3.com domain integrated in early 2023 with Ethereum as well as the popular Arbtrium blockchain, which will allow users to look up any web3.com domain address on Ethereum and Arbtrium to analyze on-chain and off-chain data and trace transactions. It will also display the readable domains (such as a .web3.com domain) on the two blockchains network, instead of just showing the long complicated wallet addresses.

Furthermore, Web3 passport, spotlighting the most remarkable moments and achievements on the profiles, offers users a specialized gateway to an exclusive space where it provides a vivid snapshot of the social media integration, resume creation and personal brand. More updates are coming soon. Stay tuned!

About Web3.com

Web3.com is incubated by L2 Labs Foundation. As an inclusive platform that combines user identity and ecosystem exploration, Web3.com's primary mission is to cater to the Web3 users community, assisting them in navigating network structures that align with the core principles and values of Web3. Moreover, we are dedicated to facilitating the onboarding of new users into the dynamic realm of Web3, ensuring a smooth portal into this innovative space.

SOURCE Web3.com

Also from this source

Exclusive Web3 Credential - Web3.com Domain Web3ite Pass Available to Register on March 8th 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.