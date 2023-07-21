Web3Pro Powers Ducati's Community-Focused Digital Collectible Program in Partnership with the XRP Ledger

Ducati enters the Web3 world: a new opportunity to extend the experience of Ducatisti around the world and engage with new fans

The program, powered by Web3 Pro's Hub platform, includes the release of a sequence of digital collectibles dedicated to telling the history of Ducati, the Company's present, while keeping an eye on the future

Since the first generation of the digital revolution, Ducati has been a pioneer in embracing new technologies to engage, entertain and nurture the passion of the large community of Ducatisti

The release of the first Ducati digital collectible is scheduled for July 26 : all enthusiasts who register on web3.ducati.com within seven days of this date will receive it as a gift to the community

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Web3 Pro, a white-label SaaS company offering community-as-a-service and blockchain solutions for enterprises, is pleased to announce their client Ducati's upcoming community-focused digital collectible program. The new initiative, utilizing Web3 Pro's Hub platform, is set to leverage digital channels to offer a new kind of experience to enthusiasts and tell the story of the company's past, present, and future.

Web3 Pro and Ducati partner to launch a community-focused digital collectibles platform built on XRP Ledger

This project, which brings the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer into the Web3 world, combines Ducati's heritage of excellence and craftsmanship with cutting-edge digital technology. The aim of the program is to open the doors of Borgo Panigale even wider to fans from all over the world and offer motorcyclists, racing enthusiasts and technology lovers the chance to get in touch with the brand and discover the beauty of belonging to the Ducati community.

The sequence of digital collectibles tells the legendary story of the Ducati brand to engage fans with the history and future of the brand. The collections will be available on the XRP Ledger, an open-source, energy-efficient, and decentralized layer-1 blockchain powered by a global developer community.

The first digital collectible presented by the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer is a video-sequence of all the Ducati logos that have appeared on the tanks of motorbikes produced in Borgo Panigale from 1946 to the present day. This first release is a gift the brand wishes to give to its fans, allowing enthusiasts to carry the symbol of their passion with them at all times while welcoming the community on this journey into the Web3 world.

The release of this first free digital collectible is scheduled for Wednesday 26 July: all persons who register on web3.ducati.com within seven days of the release date will receive it and will also gain access to subsequent releases of the project. Those who will register on the website after Wednesday, 2 August will still be able to participate in the releases of the following limited edition Ducati digital collectibles.

Ducati's commitment to digital innovation is deeply rooted in the culture of the Company and this program is a natural progression of this legacy. Since the first generation of the digital revolution, Ducati has been a pioneer in embracing new technologies to engage, entertain and nurture the passion of the large community of its fans around the world. Some examples of Ducati's first digital era are the sale of the first motorcycle online on 1 January, 2000, the creation of a blog dedicated to an exchange of views between Ducatisti and the company's top management (Desmoblog) or chats with Ducati Corse riders.

The entry into the Web3 world therefore represents the natural evolution of Ducati's digital strategy towards an experience that, while maintaining the pleasure of riding a motorcycle and sharing one's passion with other members of the community at the center, will also be able to take advantage of new products and services created in collaboration with Web3 Pro to build on and engage with the Ducatisti.

To stay updated on the digital collectibles project and the dates of each release, a dedicated Twitter profile will be created. MyDucati subscribers will be the first to be informed of the specific calendar with all the appointments of this journey.

About Web3 Pro™

Founded in 2018 in Palo Alto, California, Web3 Pro Inc. is the leading white-label Community Marketing SaaS solution for enterprises. The company's proprietary methodology and software removes the guesswork from setting up and executing a Web3 strategy and ensures consistent results and brand alignment for every initiative. Web3 Pro's new solution, the Hub, provides a central, secure platform for building brand communities that supercharge customer journeys by converging dispersed social communities, creating loyalty and rewards programs and other initiatives that enable two-way engagement between brand and consumer.

About the XRP Ledger

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is an open source, public and decentralized Layer 1 blockchain led by a global developer community. It is fast, energy-efficient, and reliable. For more than ten years, it has been the blockchain best suited to enable settlement and liquidity of tokenized assets at scale. With ease of development, low transaction costs, and a knowledgeable community, it provides developers with a strong open-source foundation for executing on the most demanding projects – without impacting the XRPL's lean and efficient feature set. XRPL enables a wide variety of services and use cases including payments, on-chain finance, and tokenization. Learn more at XRPL.org.

About Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. - A Sole Shareholder Company - A Company subject to the Management and Coordination activities of AUDI AG

Founded in 1926, since 1946 Ducati has been manufacturing sport-inspired motorcycles characterised by high-performance engines, innovative design and cutting-edge technology. The Ducati factory is located in Bologna's Borgo Panigale district. The model range covers several market segments with the following families: DesertX, Diavel, XDiavel, Hypermotard, Monster, Multistrada, Panigale, Streetfighter and SuperSport. In 2015, Ducati presented the Ducati Scrambler: a new brand made of bikes, accessories and apparel that stands out for its creativity and self-expression. In 2020, Ducati unveiled the Multistrada V4, the world's first motorcycle equipped with front and rear radar, which with its technology marks a new milestone for the world of two wheels. Ducati's iconic motorcycles, together with an extensive range of bike accessories and technical and lifestyle apparel, are distributed in 90 countries worldwide. In 2021, Ducati delivered 61,562 bikes to passionate clients. Ducati competes with official teams in the MotoGP World Championship and Superbike World Championship. In MotoGP, where the Company has been racing since 2003, Ducati won the Constructors' title in 2007, 2020, 2021 and 2022, the Teams' title in 2007, 2021 and 2022 and the Rider's title in 2007 and 2022, becoming two times World Champion. In Superbike, Ducati has won 18 Constructors' titles and 15 Riders' titles, confirming its position as the most successful manufacturer in the category. 2022 marked an unprecedented year for Ducati: for the first time in its history, the Company won the Triple Crown in both the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships. From 2023 until 2026, the motorcycle manufacturer will be the sole official supplier of motorbikes for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup, the electric class of the MotoGP World Championship.

