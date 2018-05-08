WebAct founder and CEO Brian Lewis weighed in on the importance of effective SEO: "Search optimization is practically guaranteed to be a continuous need for almost every website. It is vital that you think about the effects of your design decisions in addition to the information you present."

WebAct's new SEO software is designed to help clients have an edge over their competitors. The new software has received key upgrades that help make websites more visible. By managing the websites keywords and providing clients with tools that help them create websites efficiently, clients can save time and get back to focusing on their key business goals.

The new SEO software comes with a 14-day trial period, allowing customers to take it for a test drive before purchasing it. After the trial ends, if you want to manage it yourself you will be charged $75 per month to use the software. WebAct also has managed subscriptions available: Local SEO Standard ($1,200 per month), Local SEO Plus ($2,400 per month), and Local SEO Premium ($5,000 per month). WebAct's new software provides a full professional marketing suite for clients, and it even helps set up the Google my Business Listing feature. By enhancing websites ranking for increased viewing numbers, these SEO packages can help small to medium enterprises expand.

About WebAct: WebAct.com is a software company based in Denver, Colorado. Founded in 2012, it provides web design and online marketing services targeted at small to medium enterprises. WebAct prides itself on creating professional, user-friendly websites that look great, work perfectly, and attract new customers, as well as implementing campaigns that help businesses to grow for years to come.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webact-announces-release-of-new-seo-software-300644994.html

SOURCE WebAct

Related Links

http://www.webact.com

