webAI Unveils Companion, A Secure, Custom-Built AI Assistant That Unleashes Employee Potential

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- webAI, the leading private enterprise AI platform, today unveiled Companion, a breakthrough AI assistant customized to the needs of any enterprise work stream. By securely combining LLMs with proprietary enterprise data—from manufacturing processes to highly technical aircraft manuals—Companion delivers on the promise of private enterprise AI by supercharging employee productivity with targeted, workflow-specific AI tools while ensuring that businesses retain full control over their IP, data, and security.

The announcement of Companion is part of webAI's Winter Release event; to catch the full update, tune in to the webAI Winter Release at 12 pm Central Time at webAI.com. WebAI's launch of Companion is in response to overwhelming demand for enterprise AI solutions that go beyond generic, first-wave, cloud-hosted models. Instead, businesses are looking for custom models that are uniquely trained on company knowledge and provide more expertise, flexibility, and scale while naturally prioritizing information security.

The world's first end-to-end private enterprise AI solution

"Private AI is essential to the future of enterprise AI," said webAI board member and former Apple VP of Engineering Michael Abbott. "WebAI's platform is already powering some of the world's best-known businesses to optimize resources and minimize latency, all while maintaining control over their most sensitive data. Now with Companion, webAI is putting this unique, private superintelligence directly into the hands of everyday employees for the first time."

With the release of Companion, webAI combines the power of pioneering private AI infrastructure, network technology, and user-facing access to provide an unprecedented private enterprise AI platform. WebAI's full suite of products now includes:

Companion : A powerful, personalized, and private AI assistant that works right alongside your employees, securely embedded in their daily workflows.

: A powerful, personalized, and private AI assistant that works right alongside your employees, securely embedded in their daily workflows. Navigator : An AI development space where teams can build, train, and deploy models locally, without cloud dependencies.

: An AI development space where teams can build, train, and deploy models locally, without cloud dependencies. Infrastructure: A robust infrastructure layer that gives IT and security teams the control and governance they need to safely and efficiently manage company-wide AI deployment.

"Privacy is the founding principle at webAI; it's in our DNA," said David Stout, founder and CEO of webAI. "We are pioneering private AI that knows your business and runs on your devices, inside your walls, completely under your control."

Companion takes enterprise AI beyond simple chat and into something truly transformational—a tool that centralizes custom models and gives employees secure access to AI that actually drives productivity and innovation.

Companion runs directly on any OSX desktop. It's context-aware, meaning it works right alongside people in their workflows. And it gives employees controlled, customized access to some of the world's most powerful open-source AI models combined with their company's most sensitive information, trade secrets, and data.

All AI processing happens on-device or within the company's private-compute network, empowered by webAI. That means a company's sensitive data never leaves their organization—true privacy, complete control.

Companion builds on webAI's early momentum. In 2024 the company raised its Series A at a $700 million valuation, added executives from Benchmark, Apple, and Activision-Blizzard to its board, and closed the year with several million-dollar customers.

Join the webAI Winter Release livestream at 12 pm Central Time on webAI.com to explore the full update and get going with Companion.

About webAI

webAI is at the forefront of the AI revolution, pioneering distributed AI solutions that democratize access to powerful, specialized models. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, webAI's mission is to drive innovation and create a future powered by Super Intelligence. With a focus on personalized, efficient, and user-friendly AI applications, webAI is transforming the way AI is deployed and utilized across industries.

