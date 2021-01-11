Webair Announces Recapitalization of the Business

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webair Internet Development Company, Inc. ("Webair"), a leading provider of cloud-agnostic orchestration services and disaster-recovery deployments, today announced that Crest Rock Partners ("Crest Rock"), a Denver-based private equity firm, joins Webair as an investor in the Company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Garden City, New York, Webair specializes in the management of complex managed private and hybrid cloud solutions and data protection. The Company provides a full suite of turnkey solutions to its customers, including managed cloud, Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service ("DRaaS"), Backups-as-a-Service ("BaaS"), infrastructure management, colocation, and other ancillary network services. Webair's comprehensive, customizable service offerings provide customers with tailored solutions that a Recapitre optimized for their bespoke workload needs.

"Crest Rock's investment backing and significant experience in the managed services industry will accelerate Webair's growth and allow us to execute our strategic vision," said Michael Ohayon, President of Webair. "We have a passion for providing our clients with exemplary managed services, and we are excited to improve and expand our service offerings to better serve our customers with the financial and operational support of Crest Rock."

"Webair is an exceptional technology partner to its customers," commented Steve Johnson, co-founder and Partner at Crest Rock. "The company's white-glove, partnership-oriented approach to customer service differentiates the company from other managed service providers. At a time when resilient and agile technology is more valuable than ever, we look forward to helping further advance Webair's suite of services. We are excited to partner with the Webair team as they continue to capture opportunities to deliver valuable solutions to their customers."

About Webair

Webair is a cloud-agnostic orchestration service provider that specializes in the management of complex managed private and hybrid cloud solutions and data protection deployments. Webair is headquartered in Garden City, New York, where it operates a Tier III 21,000-square-foot data center and serves customers across North America, Europe, and APAC markets. For more information about Webair, please visit www.webair.com.

Press Contact:

Danielle Shapiro

Marketing Coordinator

[email protected]

516-938-4100

