Webair Listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webair, a leading Managed Cloud-based Infrastructure Solutions provider, today announces that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service report. Gartner's Market Guide for Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service provides insights for IT decision-makers into the DRaaS market, including key findings, market analysis, market direction, recommendations, and representative vendors.

Webair specializes in Managed Cloud solutions, includingDisaster Recovery-as-a-Service, Backups-as-a-Service,Dedicated Private Cloud,Virtual Private Cloud (VPC),Hybrid Cloud,Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), and more. Webair has also been named a Notable Vendor in the most recent Gartner Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service report.

The need for fully inclusive Disaster Recovery capabilities is critical for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprise organizations alike, and many are turning to DRaaS providers such as Webair to fill the gaps in their strategies. Webair's global network of compliant, secure data centers and its ability to tailor services to meet its clients' unique requirements make Webair's Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service offering attractive to IT decision-makers spanning a wide range of industries and verticals including healthcare, government, banking, finance, education, legal, and enterprise organizations.

"Webair continues to focus on making our disaster recovery solutions exceed our customers' expectations by providing feature-rich functionality through our custom-designed portal to give our customers full control of their environments," says Sagi Brody, Chief Technology Officer of Webair. "We have the ability to constantly adapt and innovate our Disaster Recovery platform with integrations such as Software-Defined Networking (SDN), support for a multitude of compute and storage platforms, and customizable security integrations. This means that enterprises have assurances that their unique requirements will not outgrow an 'as-a-Service' model. These and other innovations allow our platform to be consumable to organizations within their existing frameworks for internal networking, security, compliance, latency, and availability, reducing any friction in their IT strategies."

Today, enterprise organizations in particular are under constant pressure to ensure the resilience of their critical IT assets in an ever-changing environment. This includes a dramatic increase in ransomware attacks, data sovereignty, and compliance requirements as well as IT departments who are overburdened with an ever-increasing number of responsibilities. Concurrently, they seek cloud-based platforms to ensure their businesses can quickly adapt to a post-COVID world. All of these factors make it extremely challenging for organizations to sustain true resilience and Disaster Recovery capabilities. As a result, more and more organizations are acknowledging this challenge and turning to Webair to provide comprehensive Disaster Recovery solutions that meet the unique challenges and requirements of the modern enterprise.

Gartner, "Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service," Ron Blair, Lisa Pierce, Jeffrey Hewitt, 25 June 2020.

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service," Mark Jaggers, Ron Blair, Lisa Pierce, 5 June 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

