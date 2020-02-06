Webalo Continues Market Momentum in Frontline Workforce Enablement

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webalo, Inc., the Platform for the Frontline Workforce, announced today that their continued focus on the enablement of the frontline workforce has manifested advancements in new customer acquisitions, expanded customer deployments and important new industry recognition.

Webalo brings bi-directional support for Connected Worker Forms, Checklists and Task Lists to Mobile Devices.

Webalo's core competencies—no-code app generation, actionable visualization and task-oriented, native mobile capabilities—enable a simple and rapid digital transformation process for frontline workers in industrial companies. Focusing on the industrial frontline workforce, where quality, productivity and employee engagement are all critical business metrics, has rapidly accelerated Webalo's market traction in mid-size to Fortune 500 companies, particularly in the consumer packaged goods, discrete manufacturing, energy, food and beverage, mining and transportation industries.

"Technology suppliers such as Webalo are developing actionable, bi-directional, persona-based apps designed to help meet the information needs at all levels of industrial organizations," noted ARC Advisory Group's Ed O'Brien in his white paper on Webalo. "These apps are designed to help the frontline workforce become more efficient and effective."

Webalo's expanded focus on the frontline workforce has centered on productivity: checklists, forms and workflows to standardize processes and accelerate collaboration among industrial workers. Connected Worker and Control Tower functionality create the backbone for 'institutionalizing' best practices, standard operating procedures and reinforcing good manufacturing practices within organizations.

Webalo enables frontline workers to simplify and improve their daily activities through real-time access to actionable analytics, alerts and notifications, as well as desktop and native mobile bi-directional interaction through intelligently managed workflows, all of which combine to help them make better, more informed decisions and improve their business productivity.

"It's exciting to see our vision of the Connected Worker being adopted among leading global, multi-site industrial organizations," said Peter Price, Webalo's CEO. "The Webalo Platform, which generates these Connected Worker apps, is very simple; it's fast and provides an immediate ROI. The result for Webalo is that by providing our customers with Digital Transformation at its most impactful scale, but without the time, effort and cost of traditional transformation projects, we're experiencing major growth and adoption."

About Webalo

Webalo, the Platform for the Frontline Workforce™, is a no-code software platform that digitizes tasks and activities for the frontline workforce while providing real-time operational visibility across all areas of business operations. Webalo is enterprise-grade, closely integrated with business and industrial software systems such as Microsoft, SAP, Rockwell and Siemens and built to operate in the face of massive amounts of real-time transactional usage by thousands of workers, helping them to make better, more informed decisions and to make their businesses more productive. For more information, please visit www.webalo.com.

Media Contact:

Maryanne Steidinger

msteidinger@webalo.com

Related Files

Webalo-Product-Brief 01 30 20.pdf

Webalo-FLW-DataSheet-01 30 20.pdf

Related Images

webalo-forms-and-checklists-for.png

Webalo Forms and Checklists for Mobile Devices

Webalo brings bi-directional support for Connected Worker Forms, Checklists and Task Lists to Mobile Devices.

webalo-form-designer.png

Webalo Form Designer

Bring interactive forms to Connected Workers with rich, annotated videos, forms, checkboxes, including barcode and signature capture.

webalo-mobile-client-sliding.png

Webalo Mobile Client Sliding Navigation Menu

Webalo Mobile Client saves real estate with a sliding navigation menu view.

Related Links

www.webalo.com

http://www.webalo.com/industries.php

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/374476221

SOURCE Webalo Inc.

Related Links

https://www.webalo.com

