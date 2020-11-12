Webalo Delivers Out-of-the-Box Mobility for SAP's Plant Maintenance Module

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webalo, the Platform for the Frontline Workforce™, announced today the release of Webalo for SAP PM Framework, bringing much needed mobile capabilities for maintenance teams in industrial companies currently using SAP's Plant Maintenance module.

"Digitalization of the frontline workforce, particularly when it comes to mobility, is a strong focus area today as customers look to push more decision making at the edge. Traditional point solutions have not kept pace with emerging requirements," said Ram Ramasamy of Frost & Sullivan. "Webalo brings in unique differentiation through their new SAP PM Framework and their track record in driving asset maintenance and optimization strategies across industrial and energy companies. Their new framework offers much needed mobile capabilities for plant and field maintenance teams using SAP's Plant Maintenance module."

Webalo for SAP PM mobilizes maintenance requests, work orders, and standard operating procedures, orchestrates the workflow steps with notifications and task management, and enables all jobs to be allocated, executed, and closed directly through the mobile devices of the workforce, without the need for workers to manage paper or log-in and interact with SAP directly. Webalo for SAP PM also provides detailed reporting of all the key data points that are captured by the maintenance teams on their mobile devices, including user information, work order status, and time and process variables, enabling management to track all maintenance activities in real time.

Webalo for SAP PM runs natively on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. Location-based services, and integration with the device camera, supports barcode scanning for rapid equipment identification and picture capture for fault identification. Off-line mode ensures that work can continue in remote parts of the plant, or the field, where network connectivity is not available, and Webalo's support of Android and iOS notification and messaging services means that new work orders for maintenance requests are immediately routed to maintenance team members who are automatically notified of each new job.

"Supporting the relationships between the workforce, business processes, and enterprise assets is complex, yet critical for operations looking to optimize business operations and drive profitability," said Peter Price, Webalo CEO. "Our no-code frontline workforce software platform, with its unique, out-of-the-box, capabilities for two-way integration with enterprise and industrial software platforms such as SAP, was designed to meet the needs of the workforce and accelerate time-to-value, and our new Webalo for SAP PM Framework extends these capabilities to make it simple for engineering and maintenance organizations in industrial companies to keep their plants safe, compliant, operational, and efficient."

About Webalo

Webalo, the Platform for the Frontline Workforce, is a software platform that digitizes tasks and activities for frontline workers, while providing real-time operational visibility across all areas of business operations. Webalo is enterprise grade, closely integrated with enterprise and industrial software systems such as Microsoft, SAP, Rockwell, and Siemens. Built to operate in the face of massive amounts of real-time transactional usage by thousands of workers to help them make better, more informed decisions, and to make their businesses more productive.

For more information, please visit www.webalo.com.

