Webalo Recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Frontline Worker Technologies, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webalo, Inc., the Platform for the Frontline Workforce™, announced today their recognition as a Connected Factory Worker Sample Vendor in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Frontline Worker Technologies, 2020 (Gartner subscription required).

In their research report, Gartner writes that "up to 70% of mobile and endpoint net new investments will be aimed at enabling frontline workers over the next five years." In the Connected Factory Worker section of the report, Gartner gave the Connected Factory Worker technology a benefit rating of "transformational," noting that "lower staffing levels and social distancing rules accelerate the need to have factory workers better integrated with their physical and virtual surrounding. Removing manual processes and communications can create an awareness and continuity that improves knowledge management, flexibility and speed."

The Webalo Platform provides a broad range of Connected Worker and Control Tower applications that support all areas of plant operations and logistics. By digitizing the tasks and activities of the frontline workforce, Webalo enables a paperless workday and provides real-time operational visibility and clear work instructions across all areas of plant operations. Webalo is built to operate in the face of massive amounts of real-time transactional usage by thousands of frontline workers; helping them make better, more informed decisions and increasing productivity.

"We believe Gartner's research demonstrates the importance of Webalo's Connected Digital Distancing™ technology," said Peter Price, Webalo CEO. "By making it easy to go paperless and safely connecting frontline workers with the information they need to get their job done, Webalo is able to improve quality, ensure safety, and generate substantial value for its customers."

As Gartner finds in their research report, "the pandemic has only exacerbated concerns of knowledge and skills erosion that have ebbed and flowed for the past 15 years. Also, the demand for factory skills and capabilities far outweighs supply. The positive is the groups interested in these technologies have widened from manufacturing functions to include HR, for example. Both, along with site management and IT, are working to fill glaring strategic gaps to onboard and upskill factory workers beyond their core skill set so they can fully exploit new tools and techniques as part of their daily routines."

Along with the benefits of reduced downtime and delays and increased productivity and efficiency, Webalo's Platform for the Frontline Workforce provides businesses with the real-time tools they need to train, engage, support, motivate, and retain their workforce.

Gartner "Hype Cycle for Frontline Worker Technologies, 2020," Leif-Olof Wallin, Rob Smith, 7 July 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Webalo

Webalo, the Platform for the Frontline Workforce, is a software platform that digitizes tasks and activities for frontline workers, while providing real-time operational visibility across all areas of business operations. Webalo is enterprise grade and closely integrated with enterprise and industrial software systems such as Microsoft, SAP, Rockwell, and Siemens. Built to operate in the face of massive amounts of real-time transactional usage by thousands of workers, to help them make better, more informed decisions, and to make their businesses more productive.

