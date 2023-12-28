WeBank and FISCO host annual Blockchain Ecosystem Day, celebrating innovations and accomplishments in the blockchain industry

News provided by

WeBank Co Ltd

28 Dec, 2023, 21:34 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently in Shenzhen, WeBank and the Financial Services Blockchain Consortium (FISCO) hosted the 2023 Industrial Blockchain Ecosystem Day and celebrated the Sixth Anniversary of the FISCO BCOS Open-Source Ecosystem. Under the guidance of the Local Financial Regulatory Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, the event served as a platform where industry partners can demonstrate their groundbreaking blockchain innovations and applications. Participating organizations and individuals further discussed the impact of safe and secure blockchain in empowering industry digitization.

Continue Reading
The open mic sessions at the event.
The open mic sessions at the event.

Over the years, the event has evolved into a pivotal event for key players in China's booming blockchain industry, shedding light on the advanced technology capabilities and the impact of the open-source ecosystem. This year's event featured a variety of dynamic programs, including dialogues, open mic sessions, and exhibitions.

Respected industry leaders and academia delved into discussions about industry applications of blockchain technology in sectors like healthcare, finance, and oceanography. During two engaging dialogue sessions on ESG and Open Source, panelists shared their insights on sustainable development and the co-creation of the blockchain open-source community.

Notably, after six years, FISCO BCOS's open-source journey has garnered significant interest, attracting over 5,000 institutions, 100,000 individual developers, 50 certified industry partners, and more than 500 core contributors. Joint talent cultivation programs with esteemed higher education institutions have also bred over 80,000 talents for the blockchain industry to date. The event saw 28 ecosystem partners present their projects and share their approaches to talent cultivation. The open mic sessions were a highlight, uncovering hidden gems and stories within the open-source community.

The Annual Report Reveals Trends in Blockchain

A Trend-Revealing Annual Report Eyes on the Future in Blockchain

Emily Ye, a digital employee from WeBank, presented the "Development Report of the Industry Application of FISCO BCOS 2023" at the event. The report curated 252 cases from 400 submissions, covering 19 sectors including public administration, cross-border data verification, climate commitment, healthcare, and education.

The Report identified five significant developments in the blockchain industry:

  • Blockchain's emergence as a critical infrastructure of the digital economy.
  • The growing significance of blockchain technology in facilitating data flow.
  • The emergence of the inflection point in the commercial value of blockchain.
  • An increase in the variety of blockchain applications in cross-border sectors.
  • Significant achievements in blockchain applications for ESG.

Furthermore, the report predicted three emerging trends, namely the congregation of consortium chain platforms towards top-tier open-source platforms, the increasing recognition of blockchain's role in trust economies, and the emergence of cross-border collaborations.

The event also honored outstanding contributions within the FISCO BCOS Open-Source Ecosystem. 12 enterprises received the 2023 Outstanding Contribution Award, 17 individuals were named MVP of the Year, and 10 cases were recognized as Outstanding Case Studies of the Year.

About WeBank

Launched in 2014, WeBank Co., Ltd. ("WeBank") is the first digital bank in China. WeBank provides more convenient financial services to micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and the public, and continuously improves the quality of services in response to customers' specific needs. As one of the top 100 banks in China, WeBank now ranks 284 in the Top 1000 World Banks by The Banker.

WeBank focuses on innovation and technology. As the first commercial bank to obtain the national high-tech enterprise certification in China, WeBank has maintained its proportion of technical personnel above 50% since its establishment, while its research and development expenses accounted for around 10% of its revenue. WeBank is now at the top of the industry in core technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cloud computing and big data.

SOURCE WeBank Co Ltd

Also from this source

WeBank's distributed tech brand "Openhive" is unveiled in a recent BCG report

WeBank's distributed tech brand "Openhive" is unveiled in a recent BCG report

WeBank, the world's leading digital bank, has been featured in the Digital Lending Can Turn the Dial on Financial Access for MSMEs report, recently...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.