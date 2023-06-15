Webapper Launches CloudSee Drive for Amazon S3

FT. COLLINS, Colo., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Webapper Services LLC, a cloud solutions provider, announced the launch of CloudSee Drive for Amazon S3. Available through the AWS Marketplace, CloudSee Drive enables AWS administrators and users to upload, view, and manage files stored in the cloud using a web browser.

"A customer asked us for an affordable, easy to use tool to manage their digital library in the cloud," said Webapper CEO Patrick Quinn. "We discovered a need in the market, so we designed and built a solution that works like Explorer or Finder on Amazon S3 buckets."

Cloudee Drive Cloudee Drive Markets

CloudSee Drive focuses on three main needs of Amazon S3. First, users can create folders, upload objects, and add custom metadata. Second, CloudSee Drive makes it easy to browse folders, then view or download files. Third, users can quickly search through a bucket's contents using file names or custom metadata.

Since CloudSee Drive runs within a browser, it can be run on desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices. AWS administrators can enable secure access to specific S3 buckets and limit user permissions. End users require no AWS credentials or console access.

Subscriptions use pay-as-you-go pricing for professional teams based on S3 storage used, starting at $0.007 hourly per user.

About Webapper Services

cloudseedrive.com

webapper.com

Webapper is a new breed of managed cloud hosting, cloud native application development, and digital marketing company. Webapper's cloud consulting services help companies deliver better customer experiences that create more opportunities for growth. Webapper provides true cloud infrastructure, combining proven Amazon AWS cloud technology with deep web application engineering expertise.

For more information, please contact:

Webapper Services

Scott Herring

[email protected]

970-670-0169

SOURCE Webapper