WebAR Company Geenee to Participate in Plug and Play's Accelerator Program

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geenee, Inc., a disruptive web-based augmented reality company, is proud to announce their exclusive selection from a field of over 100 innovative startups to participate in Silicon Valley's Plug and Play's 10-week accelerator program for new startups. Geenee will join only 14 finalists in the Media & Advertising vertical of the fully virtual program Fall 2020.

"These startups are not only innovative but also some of the strongest in their industries," said Founder and CEO of Plug and Play Saeed Amidi, "These companies will add great value to our vast network of industry leaders, and we look forward to playing a part in their success."

Geenee is a Computer Vision-based AR startup building spatial computing products that amplify human abilities. Geenee allows enterprises to leverage the spatial web and remove the division between the digital and physical world – without an app download.

"Geenee is honored to contribute to the Plug and Play accelerator. In a compressed time frame, Geenee has collaborated with portfolio startups to earn new business, benefit from Silicon Valley's most experienced mentors, and connect with decision-makers at major corporate partners including MARS, Dentsu, and AMC Networks."

Founded in 2014, Geenee powers WebAR products for world-class Fortune 500 brands. These include thrilling WebAR experiences for Warner Bros. to launch the film It Chapter 2, bringing Scholastic's book covers to life in 3D with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and transporting fans in a mobile, 360-degree flight to a new world for Disney Studios' release of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. Geenee's WebAR products have achieved average session times of over two minutes, and e-commerce conversions as high as 5%. Geenee is a pioneer delivering interactive, in-home experiences, remote product visualization, and delivering engaging 3D interactions that captivate and convert audiences.

With Geenee's web-based technology, users don't need to download an app to experience immersive content through patented Augmented Reality tech and industry-leading Image Recognition. Geenee is accelerating the shift to make the physical world clickable, shoppable and informational. Geenee's spatial web products can enhance every aspect of our lives, from retail and advertising, to work, education, entertainment and social communication. Edge computing, 5G, wearables and telecommuting, tele-education, and in-home marketing have accelerated the Spatial Web's exponential growth, making Augmented Reality the user interface for the 2020 generation.

