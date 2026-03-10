Webb County Jury Awards Largest Personal Injury Verdict in County History

The Injury Law Guides Wins $20+ Million Trucking Verdict Against Marten Transport, LTD

LAREDO, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Injury Law Guides (TILG) reports a Webb County jury has returned a $20+ million dollar verdict in favor of a plaintiff who suffered life-changing injuries after a commercial truck driver for Wisconsin-based motor carrier Marten Transport, LTD made an illegal left turn from the far-right lane at an industrial intersection in Laredo, Texas. The trial team was led by Will Clark, the founder of The Injury Law Guides, who is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The case was tried before the Honorable Judge Beckie Palomo in the 341st District Court of Webb County. The Court's efficient management streamlined the proceedings into a five-day trial.

According to research by ALM Global & VerdictSearch, this is the largest reported personal injury jury verdict in Webb County history. Handling $354 billion in total trade with the world in 2025, the Port of Laredo ranks as the #1 Port among all US border crossings and #3 among more than 450 airports, seaports and border crossings nationwide, serving as a vital gateway for international commerce and global supply chains.

"This record-breaking jury verdict represents a defining milestone for my firm and carries profound personal significance for me. Having launched my legal career practicing personal injury law in Laredo, returning to Webb County to secure justice for a client who endured such catastrophic loss felt like coming home," stated Will Clark, founding attorney. "This result isn't just about the numbers; it's a testament to our tireless commitment to holding reckless trucking companies accountable and ensuring that the residents of South Texas receive the respect and compensation they deserve."

From Zero Offer to $20 Million Verdict

Before litigation was filed, the case was met with a complete denial of liability and a zero-dollar offer. Despite clear evidence supporting the plaintiff's claims, the defense maintained its position.

As the trial approached, the Defendants increased their pre-trial offer to $750,000, a fraction of what the jury would ultimately determine was fair and reasonable compensation.

After a five-day trial and approximately five hours of deliberation, the jury returned a verdict exceeding $20 million, demonstrating a dramatic contrast between the defense's valuation of the case and the community's assessment of accountability and damages.

The Crash and Liability Evidence

The crash occurred on February 3, 2022, when a truck operated by an employee of Marten Transport LTD attempted to turn left from the wrong lane. An independent eyewitness, a CDL driver, testified the truck activated a right turn signal before turning left and the plaintiff was traveling approximately 30–40 mph as he approached the intersection, leaving no opportunity to avoid the collision.

The investigating officer's crash report placed sole responsibility on the truck driver, who was cited at the scene. Evidence presented at trial also showed the trucking company terminated the driver the same day and assessed internal penalty points, including points for failure to yield the right of way.

Defense Strategy Rejected by Jury

The defense argued the plaintiff was traveling 65 mph in a 35-mph zone and failed to react appropriately. However, the jury rejected that reconstruction analysis, instead crediting the crash report, dash camera footage, and eyewitness testimony supporting a significantly lower speed estimate consistent with the Plaintiff's account.

The jury also heard testimony from defense-retained medical and psychological experts, who conceded key points regarding the Plaintiff's injuries and mental health condition following the crash.

Severe and Lasting Injuries

The plaintiff sustained multiple traumatic injuries, including nasal bone fracture, right inferior orbital rim fracture, right femoral fracture, right greater trochanter fracture, mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), neck injury requiring pain management and lumbar injury requiring laminectomy surgery.

In the months following the crash, the plaintiff was under significant mental duress, which became a contested issue at trial. The defense attempted to attribute his condition to preexisting factors, while the plaintiff's legal team presented expert testimony connecting his ongoing suffering to the crash and its devastating physical, emotional, and financial consequences.

Testimony from family members detailed the profound impact on the household, including financial strain and drastic lifestyle changes necessitated by the plaintiff's injuries and inability to function as he once had.

A Message About Accountability in Commercial Trucking

This verdict underscores the responsibility of commercial carriers to operate safely and comply with traffic laws, particularly in high-traffic industrial corridors where heavy trucks share the road with passenger vehicles. The jury's decision sends a clear message that dangerous maneuvers, followed by attempts to shift blame onto injured victims, will not shield companies from accountability.

About The Injury Law Guides

The Injury Law Guides is a trial-focused injury law firm trusted by clients and fellow attorneys for serious injury and wrongful death cases. Known for clarity, expertise, and care, the firm guides clients through crisis toward recovery and justice.

For more information, visit www.theinjurylawguides.com .

Media Contact(s):

Maren Anderson

[email protected]

210-251-5199

SOURCE The Injury Law Guides