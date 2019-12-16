Webb Fontaine Awarded Contract With Jordan Customs Department

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webb Fontaine, a leading provider of solutions for trade facilitation powered by Artificial Intelligence, has been awarded a contract with the Jordan Customs Department to digitally enhance their clearance system.

The landmark agreement will see Webb Fontaine implement a variety of new technologies including its WEBB Executive Vision (WEV) solution and Trade Portal to optimize the current customs system processing and functionalities, to reduce clearance time, costs and increase certainty and predictability for Jordan's trade community.

Didier Reymond, CEO at Webb Fontaine said, "The agreement between Webb Fontaine and the Jordan Customs Department marks a milestone for both parties. Webb Fontaine is committed to working on solutions that will enhance government services and streamline ways of working. We look forward to sharing our knowledge with the Jordan Customs Department and in turn empowering Jordanian Customs officials to proactively enhance Jordan's trade community."

The contract with Webb Fontaine is part of Jordan's current modernization reforms and is a huge step in the right direction for the country's entire trade community.

Bregadier Ahmad Al Alem, IT Director, Jordan Customs Department said, "Jordan is undergoing a digital transformation and this agreement with Webb Fontaine is testament to our modernization objectives. We look forward to enhancing our current trade model to one that is more data driven and forward thinking."

Webb Fontaine will launch its Webb Executive Vision (WEV), a business intelligence tool that will provide the Jordan Customs Department with visual insights on international trade. This tool, which hinges on Big Data technology, will enable the processing of large volumes of data collected through customs clearance operations and will deliver statistics and reports in an organized, visual and informative manner to facilitate the decision-making process.

Webb Fontaine will also be implementing its Trade Portal which will provide both Customs officials and trade community an interactive guide to all customs and associated regulatory requirements necessary for the importation, exportation, or transit of goods. It also provides the international or local traders with up-to-date information showing rates of duties and taxes and other documentation required, including a duties and taxes simulator which increases the transparency and predictability for traders and foreign investors as well. Implementing the Trade Portal meets Jordan's objective of providing a single gateway for all of international trade policies, procedures, regulations and information.

With over 15 offices in a variety of markets all over the world, Webb Fontaine has worked with different governments and private entities to provide them with technology solutions to facilitate trade processes. Its innovative solutions and services are brought to life at its Research and Development (R&D) Centers which work across the world to ensure they are utilized correctly and efficiently. Located in Armenia, France and the Philippines, Webb Fontaine has invested hugely in this and therefore is equipped with disruptive technology such as Artificial Intelligence to constantly develop new solutions for its partners.

