Webb Fontaine Expands Central American Footprint with Costa Rican Customs Project

News provided by

Webb Fontaine

19 Oct, 2023, 09:29 ET

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Webb Fontaine, a global technology leader company, alongside with PBS Group has secured a ground-breaking contract with the Costa Rican Ministry of Finance to implement a state-of-the art digitalized Customs Management System. This historic project is a key component of Costa Rica's Hacienda Digital initiative, supported by the World Bank, aimed to upgrade tax and customs procedures and information systems.

Webb Fontaine will lead the charge in transforming trade operations, ensuring precise Customs duty payments, and simplifying e-commerce imports, marking the biggest company's project in Central America, a vital trade hub. Costa Rica's impressive trade statistics further underscore the significance of this project.

Finance Minister Nogui Acosta underscored the transformative nature of the digital Customs system, emphasizing how it represents a pivotal departure from outdated tools. He stated, "This project will allow us to have a modern system. We are going to eliminate a system that has been integrated for more than 10 years, that has shortcomings, that has problems, and today we are going to have a world-class system [...] that will allow us, not only to provide traceability, but also to use artificial intelligence to manage imports and exports in this country."

The digital Customs system will handle a wide range of trade operations, including manifest, import and export declarations, and cargo traceability, set to be fully operational by November next year. The contract has been signed with the PBS CR-Webb Fontaine Consortium, a partnership between PBS CR and Webb Fontaine.

Alioune Ciss, CEO of Webb Fontaine Group, conveyed his deep enthusiasm, stating, "Leading this project is an honour that aligns perfectly with our mission to advance efficiency and transparency in customs duty collection. This isn't just a contract; it's a commitment to empowering Costa Rica's economic growth by streamlining and digitalizing Customs operations. We are dedicated to leveraging our cutting-edge technology, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, to set new standards for Customs excellence.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147638/4150314/Webb_Fontaine_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Webb Fontaine

