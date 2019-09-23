Webb Fontaine Group Chosen to Implement the Guinean Single Window for Foreign Trade (GUCEG)

The event took place under the patronage of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Guinea, Professor Alpha CONDE. On this occasion, representatives of International Institutions, Officials from Ministerial Departments and Customs, as well as local Entrepreneurs involved in foreign trade, were briefed on GUCEG's upcoming impact on the national economy. The President commented that: "The Single Window aims at securing the Government's revenues and is a major breakthrough for the country's future".

As a National Interest Project (NIP), GUCEG will enable trade and transport stakeholders to provide standardized information and documents through a single entry point allowing the swiftness, simplification, dematerialization, anticipation and cost reduction related to procedures. This cutting edge technology platform will boost the Guinean Government revenues.

The Ministry of Budget and Webb Fontaine Guinea encourage organizations involved in foreign trade in the country, to familiarize themselves with the GUCEG interactive portal by visiting guceg.gov.gn

About Webb Fontaine

Webb Fontaine is a leading provider of solutions for trade facilitation; powered by world-class technology, investing in the largest research and development centres in the trade area. Webb Fontaine is headquartered in Dubai, U.A.E. with a presence across Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa.

