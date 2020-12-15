Webber Marketing and Consulting Teams Up with Forward Media Partners to Create and Distribute NBOTB and HBCU Related Programming

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webber Marketing and Consulting, LLC (WMC), creators of the Cracker Barrel National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) and the largest marketing agency of record for HBCUs, teams up with Forward Media Partners (FMP) to support the development and distribution of NBOTB and HBCU related programming.

Cracker Barrel National Battle of the Bands in Houston, Texas Marching Storm at the Cracker Barrel National Battle of the Bands in Houston, Texas

"We are thrilled to partner with Forward Media Partners. Their experience and support will help to fuel our mission of enhancing the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their marching bands and drive it forward," says Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Consulting, LLC.

The programming slate will include a National Battle of the Bands "Salute to HBCU Marching Bands" syndicated limited TV series to launch in February 2021, in addition to a series of events and digital distribution of full-length episodes and highlights of the NBOTB. This cross-platform approach will reach tens of millions of users who passionately follow HBCU events and are excited to have unique access to HBCU bands beyond the physical boarders of an in-person event.

"Webber is one of the most dynamic and creative agencies in the industry. They have developed an incredible program with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their marching bands, and we are very excited to work with them to maximize its reach and engagement," says Larry Weitzman, founding partner of Forward Media Partners.

For more information about the NBOTB visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com.

About Webber Marketing and Consulting

Webber Marketing & Consulting (WMC), LLC is based in Charlotte, North Carolina and is the largest marketing agency of record for HBCUs specializing in strategic outreach program development, on-site event execution, experiential marketing and media. WMC provides their clients with focused programs that deliver measurable results, improve market position and build for future successes. www.webbermarketing.net

About Forward Media Partners

Forward Media Partners works with content owners and creators to leverage emerging media to reach their users at scale and optimize revenue. FMP's partners have held high level executive positions at the NBA, Digitas and Marvel, and were founding partners of CineSport, the first to digitally syndicate professional sports highlights. They have worked with content partners such as DL Hughley, Fox Sports, CBS Sports, the Pac-12 Conference, Motor Trend, Outdoors.com and others.

Media Contact:

Derek Ross | [email protected]

(919) 423.5617

SOURCE Webber Marketing and Consulting

Related Links

http://www.webbermarketing.net/

