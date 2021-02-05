Webber Marketing Announces Premiere of the "National Battle of the Bands: Salute to HBCU Marching Bands" Film during Black History Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webber Marketing (WM), creators of the National Battle of the Bands, announces the "National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB): Salute to HBCU Marching Bands" film presented by Pepsi.

The hour-long, syndicated film will premiere throughout February in more than 50 markets across the country in honor of Black History Month to shine an intimate light into the history of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching bands; and the behind-the-scenes work, dedication, and passion that goes into creating the precision, sound and show-shopping performances fans have grown to love and anticipate during football halftimes, homecoming parades and the coveted battle of the bands' showdowns.

"HBCU marching bands are a source of pride and prestige for the Black community," says Derek Webber, Executive Producer & CEO of Webber Marketing. "As an alumnus of Hampton University, it feels amazing to produce a film paying homage to the legacies of HBCU marching bands and the trailblazers of the past and present who pathed a way for their existence today."

"We are excited about contributing to this amazing story about HBCU Bands and their importance to society. The world needs to know this significant part of African American history and the Southern University Marching Band and staff are appreciative to the National Battle of the Bands for conveying it in such an excellent manner," says Kedric D. Taylor, Southern University, Director of Bands.

The historical significance of HBCU bands is sown into the fabric of society. From presidential inaugurations, national holiday celebrations and major award shows, HBCU marching bands have been front and center at some of the biggest moments in history; filling the air with their unified sound while marching proudly and dancing unapologetically in celebration of their ancestors who paved the way for their rhythm to be on display for all to see, hear and feel.

"NBOTB Salute to HBCU Marching Bands" is a produced by Webber Marketing, as a Webber Marketing/The Peppershaker Company film; Executive producers are Derek Webber, Len Burnett and Harvey Newkirk.

