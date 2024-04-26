Webber Marketing Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the National Battle of the Bands with Exclusive Film Releases on YouTube

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To salute ten years of showcasing the dynamism of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands, Webber Marketing (WM), creators of the National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB), is set to release the first three films from the NBOTB series on YouTube, presented by Pepsi. This move is designed to provide fans with open access to these pivotal documentaries, reflecting on the influence and legacy of HBCU marching bands.

National Battle of the Bands films premiere on YouTube in honor of 10th Anniversary Celebration

The inaugural film, "A Salute to HBCU Marching Bands," which first aired in 2021, will be made available on YouTube on Friday, April 26, at 8:00 p.m. EST. The subsequent releases— "A Salute to the Battle," first shown in 2022, and "The Road to Houston: Preparing to Battle," from 2023—will follow suit on May 3 and May 10, respectively, each premiering at 8:00 p.m. EST. Moreover, the most recent installment, "The Legacy of HBCU Marching Bands," aired this past February and will be celebrated again in June during Black Music Month, syndicated across over 50 markets. Dates and locations for this re-airing will be forthcoming on NationalBattleoftheBands.com/salute.

The annual musical showcase was created to amplify the visibility of HBCU marching bands, highlight the band members' talent, and the significance of the band culture at HBCUs and across the country. The NBOTB aids in scholarships for those participating colleges and universities in support of its mission to showcase the role bands play in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders.

Reflecting on the film series, Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Founder of the National Battle of the Bands, states, "These films are more than just retrospectives; they're a celebration of the enduring spirit and evolving journey of HBCU marching bands. From their storied past to their dynamic present and into their bright future, we're honoring the cultural bedrock these bands represent. Making these films accessible on YouTube allows us to extend their reach, ensuring that the beat goes on for anyone who has yet to experience their power."

The documentary series offers an inside look at the storied traditions, preparation, and influence of HBCU marching bands and their representation of the African American community. Band members, directors, and other notable figures share their unique stories and experiences in the band, as they have been a long-standing tradition and a staple at HBCUs.

To discover more about the National Battle of the Bands, its film series, and related events, visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com. Stay in rhythm with updates and announcements on social media by following @NationalBattleOfTheBands (Facebook/Instagram/TikTok/YouTube) and @NationalBOTB (Twitter).

About National Battle of the Bands:

The National Battle of the Bands' (NBOTB) mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and their roles in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders. The musical showcase, hosted in collaboration between Webber Marketing and the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority, occurs annually in Houston, TX, at NRG stadium. Event organizers have generated over $1.3 million in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. www.nationalbattleofthebands.com

About Webber Marketing and Consulting

Webber Marketing & Consulting (WMC), LLC is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is the largest marketing agency of record for HBCUs specializing in strategic outreach program development, on-site event execution, experiential marketing, and media. WMC provides its clients with focused programs that deliver measurable results, improve market position, and build for future successes. www.webbermarketing.net

Media Contact:

Derek Ross, National Battle of the Bands

[email protected] | 919.423.5617

SOURCE Webber Marketing