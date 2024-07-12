Webber Marketing Releases Fourth Film in Series as Part of National Battle of the Bands 10th Anniversary Celebration

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of a decade of showcasing Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands, Webber Marketing (WM), creators of the National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB), proudly announces the release of the fourth film in the NBOTB series, "The Legacy of HBCU Marching Bands." Premiering today, Friday, July 12, at 8 PM EST on the NBOTB official YouTube channel, this captivating film pays tribute to the rich heritage and ongoing legacy of HBCU marching bands.

National Battle of the Bands film - The Legacy of HBCU Marching Bands YouTube film premiere National Battle of the Bands, The Legacy of HBCU Marching Bands

"The Legacy of HBCU Marching Bands" features the performances of eight premier bands from the 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands. Viewers will be transported into the heart of these bands, experiencing the flair, dedication, and traditions that make them a cornerstone of entertainment and culture. The previous releases— "A Salute to HBCU Marching Bands" (2021), "A Salute to the Battle" (2022), and "The Road to Houston: Preparing to Battle" (2023)—are also available on the NBOTB YouTube channel for those who wish to watch these memorable moments.

The NBOTB was created to amplify the visibility of HBCU marching bands, highlighting the band members' talent and the significance of the band culture at HBCUs and across the country. The event supports scholarships for participating colleges and universities, furthering its mission to showcase these bands' role in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders.

Reflecting on the film series, Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Founder of the National Battle of the Bands, states, "This series is not just about looking back; it's about celebrating the enduring spirit and evolving journey of HBCU marching bands. From their storied past to their dynamic present and bright future, we honor the cultural bedrock these bands represent. By making these films accessible on YouTube, we extend their reach, ensuring that the powerful rhythms and stories of these bands continue to inspire and resonate with audiences everywhere."

The film series offers an inside look at the storied traditions, meticulous preparation, and profound influence of HBCU marching bands. The series captures what it means to be part of this long-standing tradition and staple of HBCU life through the voices of band members, directors, and other notable figures.

To discover more about the National Battle of the Bands, its film series, and related events, visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com. Stay in rhythm with updates and announcements on social media by following @NationalBattleOfTheBands (Facebook/Instagram/TikTok/YouTube) and @NationalBOTB (Twitter).

About National Battle of the Bands:

The National Battle of the Bands' (NBOTB) mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and their roles in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders. The musical showcase, hosted in collaboration between Webber Marketing and the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority, occurs annually in Houston, TX, at NRG stadium. Event organizers have generated over $1.3 million in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. www.nationalbattleofthebands.com

About Webber Marketing and Consulting

Webber Marketing & Consulting (WMC), LLC is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is the largest marketing agency of record for HBCUs specializing in strategic outreach program development, on-site event execution, experiential marketing, and media. WMC provides its clients with focused programs that deliver measurable results, improve market position, and build for future successes. www.webbermarketing.net

Media Contact:

Derek Ross, National Battle of the Bands

[email protected] | 919.423.5617

SOURCE Webber Marketing & National Battle of the Bands